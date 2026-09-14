APC Lagos governorship candidate Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat attended the 19th anniversary thanksgiving of Love of Christ Generation Church

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, was also spotted at the church event, drawing attention from social media users

The appearance comes months before the 2027 general elections, sparking debate about politicians and religious gatherings

APC Lagos governorship candidate Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and his running mate, Princess Damilola Sonayon James, attended the Thanksgiving Service marking the 19th Anniversary of Love of Christ Generation Church on Sunday, September 14, 2026.

A video of the visit shared via the church's Instagram page showed the duo among a group of attendees at what appeared to be a lively church celebration.

Ooni of Ife and APC governorship candidate Hamzat attend the 19th Anniversary of Love of Christ Generation Church. Credit: ooniadimulaife/obafemihamzat

Source: Instagram

The attendance drew immediate attention online, partly because Hamzat is a Muslim and partly because it comes just months ahead of the 2027 general elections, with many Nigerians reading the visit as a campaign move ahead of polling day.

Ooni of Ife's Presence Raises Eyebrows

Adding another layer to the conversation, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, was also spotted at the event, prompting heated debate about the role of traditional rulers in partisan political spaces.

Reactions trail Ooni of Ife, Obafemi Hamzat's presence in church. Credit: obafemihamzat

Source: Instagram

Watch the Instagram video of Ooni and Obafemi Hamzat at a church below:

Reactions as Ooni, Hamzat attend church

The post generated a wave of responses online, ranging from humour to sharp political commentary. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Twitter below:

@shugarlee100 wrote:

"Politicians 😂, they'd do anything for you to vote for them, even if it's to wipe your. If only Nigerians knew the importance/power of that their 1 vote 🗳️, we'd be voting wisely."

@Akinomotolafemi commented:

"My candidate just dey enter every religious place dey go... My own be say you don enter."

@yesbenjaminmaku said:

"What's the tray of cash for? God?"

@Jerry_Omo_Oodua wrote:

"What the is ooni always looking for in apc programs, is he apc king or Yoruba king, this man go soon lose my respect, I wonder how many politics his forefathers engaged in."

@wolexmind stated:

"Nigeria politicians are all fake. Hamza is a Muslim but collecting offering in church because of up coming election is weird."

@FataiOAmusat shared:

I don't like this at all, because of vote or what?

@maydebuk23 added:

"I not comfortable with the way they are pushing the Ooni around in this video. This is just not right."

Ooni holds ceremony for twins

Legit.ng previously reported that the ancient city of Ile-Ife became the centre of royal celebration as the Ooni and his queen, Her Majesty Queen Mariam Ajibola Ogunwusi, marked the arrival of their newborn twin princes with a grand traditional naming ceremony at the Ooni's Palace.

Queen Mariam welcomed the twin boys in May 2026, and the formal homecoming and naming ceremony drew a large gathering of dignitaries, well-wishers, security personnel, and photographers to the palace grounds in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The video from the ceremony also made waves online as supporters celebrated with the king and his queen.

Source: Legit.ng