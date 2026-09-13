Afe Babalola University released its approved 2026/2027 school fees schedule for prospective and current students

The fees vary significantly across departments, with Medicine and Surgery attracting the highest costs among the three courses examined

Law and Pharmacy students also face multimillion-naira fees that differ by level, with 100-level students paying the most in each programme

Afe Babalola University has published its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, revealing the amount students enrolled in select programmes will be required to pay across each level of study.

Legit.ng examined the fee schedules for three courses at the university: Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery.

Afe Babalola University releases approved fees. Photo Source: Afe Babalola University

Source: Getty Images

Afe Babalola University law and pharmacy fees

Students in the Law programme at 100 level are required to pay N4,554,000, making it the most expensive year in that department.

Law 100 - 4,554,000

Law 200 - 3,984,750

Law 300 - 3,328,500

Law 400 - 2,967,825

Law 500 - 2,967,825

For Pharmacy, the approved fees are as follows:

Pharmacy 100 - 3,954,000

Pharmacy 200 - 3,479,750

Pharmacy 300 - 3,349,500

Pharmacy 400 - 2,600,325

Pharmacy 500 - 3,272,325

Pharmacy 600 - 3,272,325

Afe Babalola University Medicine and Surgery fees

Medicine and Surgery carries the highest fees of the three programmes. Students at 100 level are expected to pay N6,954,000, while those in 200 and 300 level each pay N6,483,750.

The fees reduce slightly from 400 level, where students pay N6,007,750, with the same amount applying at 500 level. At 600 level, the fee rises marginally to N6,123,250.

The full breakdown is as follows:

Medicine and Surgery 100 - 6,954,000

Medicine and Surgery 200 - 6,483,750

Medicine and Surgery 300 - 6,483,750

Medicine and Surgery 400 - 6,007,750

Medicine and Surgery 500 - 6,007,750

Medicine and Surgery 600 - 6,123,250

University of Ibadan announces PhD fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan had released the school fees and other charges for newly admitted PhD Law students.

The university said the total payable amount was ₦356,700, although the figure did not cover some charges, including the graduation and transaction fees.

Source: Legit.ng