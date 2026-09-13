Afe Babalola University Releases 2026/2027 Approved Fees For Law, Pharmacy, Medicine and Surgery
- Afe Babalola University released its approved 2026/2027 school fees schedule for prospective and current students
- The fees vary significantly across departments, with Medicine and Surgery attracting the highest costs among the three courses examined
- Law and Pharmacy students also face multimillion-naira fees that differ by level, with 100-level students paying the most in each programme
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Afe Babalola University has published its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, revealing the amount students enrolled in select programmes will be required to pay across each level of study.
Legit.ng examined the fee schedules for three courses at the university: Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery.
Afe Babalola University law and pharmacy fees
Students in the Law programme at 100 level are required to pay N4,554,000, making it the most expensive year in that department.
- Law 100 - 4,554,000
- Law 200 - 3,984,750
- Law 300 - 3,328,500
- Law 400 - 2,967,825
- Law 500 - 2,967,825
For Pharmacy, the approved fees are as follows:
- Pharmacy 100 - 3,954,000
- Pharmacy 200 - 3,479,750
- Pharmacy 300 - 3,349,500
- Pharmacy 400 - 2,600,325
- Pharmacy 500 - 3,272,325
- Pharmacy 600 - 3,272,325
Afe Babalola University Medicine and Surgery fees
Medicine and Surgery carries the highest fees of the three programmes. Students at 100 level are expected to pay N6,954,000, while those in 200 and 300 level each pay N6,483,750.
The fees reduce slightly from 400 level, where students pay N6,007,750, with the same amount applying at 500 level. At 600 level, the fee rises marginally to N6,123,250.
The full breakdown is as follows:
- Medicine and Surgery 100 - 6,954,000
- Medicine and Surgery 200 - 6,483,750
- Medicine and Surgery 300 - 6,483,750
- Medicine and Surgery 400 - 6,007,750
- Medicine and Surgery 500 - 6,007,750
- Medicine and Surgery 600 - 6,123,250
University of Ibadan announces PhD fees
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan had released the school fees and other charges for newly admitted PhD Law students.
The university said the total payable amount was ₦356,700, although the figure did not cover some charges, including the graduation and transaction fees.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng