Cyprus confirmed that citizens of all EU and EEA member states can enter the Mediterranean country in 2026 without a visa for short stays

More than 60 non-EU countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, UAE and Brazil, also qualify for visa-free access of up to 90 days

Travellers holding a valid previously used multiple-entry Schengen visa are also exempt from obtaining a separate Cyprus visa

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration issues.

Nicosia, Cyprus - Cyprus has published updated entry guidance confirming the full scope of countries whose nationals may travel to the Mediterranean island without obtaining a visa in 2026 ahead of their trip.

According to DOBDA, an immigration service, citizens of all European Union (EU) and European Economic Area member states are automatically covered under the visa-free arrangement. Beyond that bloc, more than 60 non-EU countries also qualify, with eligible nationals permitted to stay in Cyprus for up to 90 days without a visa.

Cyprus updates its 2026 visa rules, confirming that citizens of the EU and others can visit the Mediterranean island for up to 90 days without a visa. Photo credit: @Christodulides, @PKXAirport

Source: Twitter

Visa: Which countries are on the list?

The exemption spans several regions. From the Americas, nationals of the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, the Bahamas, and Barbados, along with several other Caribbean and Central American nations, are all covered.

Travellers from the Asia-Pacific region also benefit from the arrangement, with citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Israel, and Taiwan among those who can enter Cyprus without a visa for short-term stays.

In Europe, non-EU countries on the list include the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City, and a number of Balkan states, CyprusVisa noted.

From the Middle East and Africa, the visa-free policy applies to citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Seychelles, and Mauritius.

Do Schengen visa holders also qualify?

Furthermore, Cypriot authorities separately confirmed that travellers who hold a valid multiple-entry Schengen Type C visa that has already been used at least once are not required to apply for an additional Cyprus visa before travelling. This provision extends the reach of the exemption to a broader pool of travellers who may not hold passports from the listed countries but carry qualifying Schengen documentation.

The updated guidance is intended to give international travellers clearer information on Cyprus's entry requirements and help them determine in advance whether a visa application is necessary before departure.

For the complete list of visa-exempt nationalities, including specific conditions for holders of diplomatic and service passports, travellers are advised to consult the official directory published by the Cyprus ministry of foreign affairs.

National Geographic Traveller names Cyprus one of the Mediterranean's most family-friendly islands, highlighting its rich history, unspoilt nature, and beautiful beaches. Photo credit: @CyprusRT

Source: Twitter

Visa-free countries for Cyprus 2026

European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA)

All EU member states

All EEA member states

Cyprus visa: Americas

United States

Canada

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Mexico

Costa Rica

Colombia

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

Bahamas

Barbados

Several other Caribbean and Central American countries

Visa-free Cyprus: Asia-Pacific

Australia

New Zealand

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Brunei

Israel

Taiwan

Enter Cyprus: Europe (Non-EU)

United Kingdom

Switzerland

Norway

Iceland

Andorra

Monaco

San Marino

Vatican City

Several Balkan states

Cyprus: Africa and Middle East

Seychelles

Mauritius

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Travellers eligible without separate Cyprus visa

Travellers holding a valid, previously used multiple-entry Schengen (Type C) visa, regardless of nationality, provided they meet Cyprus' entry requirements.

Read more on Cyprus

Europe's largest gaming house opens in Cyprus

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the largest gaming house resort in Europe opened on the east Mediterranean island of Cyprus, with the authorities hoping it will attract an extra high-spending 300,000 tourists annually.

The complex, in the southern coastal city of Limassol, took three years to build at a cost of more than €637 million, and currently employs 2,000 staff.

It is viewed as a "game-changer" for the key tourism sector that will address seasonality and attract high-rollers from nearby Israel, the Gulf and further afield.

Source: Legit.ng