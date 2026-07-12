List of Countries That Don’t Need Visa to Enter Cyprus in 2026 Emerges
- Cyprus confirmed that citizens of all EU and EEA member states can enter the Mediterranean country in 2026 without a visa for short stays
- More than 60 non-EU countries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, UAE and Brazil, also qualify for visa-free access of up to 90 days
- Travellers holding a valid previously used multiple-entry Schengen visa are also exempt from obtaining a separate Cyprus visa
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration issues.
Nicosia, Cyprus - Cyprus has published updated entry guidance confirming the full scope of countries whose nationals may travel to the Mediterranean island without obtaining a visa in 2026 ahead of their trip.
According to DOBDA, an immigration service, citizens of all European Union (EU) and European Economic Area member states are automatically covered under the visa-free arrangement. Beyond that bloc, more than 60 non-EU countries also qualify, with eligible nationals permitted to stay in Cyprus for up to 90 days without a visa.
Visa: Which countries are on the list?
The exemption spans several regions. From the Americas, nationals of the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, the Bahamas, and Barbados, along with several other Caribbean and Central American nations, are all covered.
Travellers from the Asia-Pacific region also benefit from the arrangement, with citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Israel, and Taiwan among those who can enter Cyprus without a visa for short-term stays.
In Europe, non-EU countries on the list include the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City, and a number of Balkan states, CyprusVisa noted.
From the Middle East and Africa, the visa-free policy applies to citizens of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Seychelles, and Mauritius.
Do Schengen visa holders also qualify?
Furthermore, Cypriot authorities separately confirmed that travellers who hold a valid multiple-entry Schengen Type C visa that has already been used at least once are not required to apply for an additional Cyprus visa before travelling. This provision extends the reach of the exemption to a broader pool of travellers who may not hold passports from the listed countries but carry qualifying Schengen documentation.
The updated guidance is intended to give international travellers clearer information on Cyprus's entry requirements and help them determine in advance whether a visa application is necessary before departure.
For the complete list of visa-exempt nationalities, including specific conditions for holders of diplomatic and service passports, travellers are advised to consult the official directory published by the Cyprus ministry of foreign affairs.
Visa-free countries for Cyprus 2026
European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA)
- All EU member states
- All EEA member states
Cyprus visa: Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Mexico
- Costa Rica
- Colombia
- Peru
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Several other Caribbean and Central American countries
Visa-free Cyprus: Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Japan
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Brunei
- Israel
- Taiwan
Enter Cyprus: Europe (Non-EU)
- United Kingdom
- Switzerland
- Norway
- Iceland
- Andorra
- Monaco
- San Marino
- Vatican City
- Several Balkan states
Cyprus: Africa and Middle East
- Seychelles
- Mauritius
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Qatar
Travellers eligible without separate Cyprus visa
- Travellers holding a valid, previously used multiple-entry Schengen (Type C) visa, regardless of nationality, provided they meet Cyprus' entry requirements.
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Europe's largest gaming house opens in Cyprus
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the largest gaming house resort in Europe opened on the east Mediterranean island of Cyprus, with the authorities hoping it will attract an extra high-spending 300,000 tourists annually.
The complex, in the southern coastal city of Limassol, took three years to build at a cost of more than €637 million, and currently employs 2,000 staff.
It is viewed as a "game-changer" for the key tourism sector that will address seasonality and attract high-rollers from nearby Israel, the Gulf and further afield.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.