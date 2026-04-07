OPM founder Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere recently shared what it looks like whenever he and his over 500 children go to a cinema to watch a movie

Revealing that they always occupy the whole cinema, the cleric shared a recent picture as his proof on social media

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere's post comes amid the reactions that have trailed his adopted son, Aboy's wedding

Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry and his children appeared to be among the numerous Nigerians who showed up at cinemas to watch movies during the recent Easter celebration.

After the festivities, Apostle Chibuzor returned to social media on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, with a picture capturing his children at a cinema.

Apostle Chibuzor of OPM shares picture from a cinema outing with his children. Credit: apostlechibuzor

Source: Instagram

The cleric who said he was also at the cinema revealed he booked an entire Cinema hall exclusively for his large group of adopted and orphaned children during a movie outing, highlighting their special treatment.

He included a photo depicting a packed cinema theater filled with dozens of young children seated across multiple rows as proof.

"Whenever I go to watch movie in genesis cinema with my children. We book the whole halls for only," Apostle Chibuzor wrote in a caption.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a viral video showed media personality Lucky Udu praising Chibuzor's charity despite his luxury lifestyle.

A clip captured the expensive vehicles like a Rolls-Royce and Cadillac in the cleric's personal residence, which also houses over 500 former street children.

Apostle Chibuzor of OPM reveals he always books a whole cinema hall for his children. Credit: apostlechibuzor

Source: Instagram

The picture Apostle Chibuzor shared of him and his children at a cinema is below:

Reactions trail picture of Apostle Chibuzor's children at cinema

While some netizens praised the cleric's extensive charity work, others continue to criticise him over the marriage of his adopted son, Aboy.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

ToniRhymze commented:

"Is that not Aboy in front? You should be arrested for marrying Aboy out to na elderly woman. This is a child with disabilities and the best you can think of is to get him married? Just wow!"

dharmendra02 said:

"I have a feeling there’s something diabolical about this opm man and I’m sure he will be caught soon."

ugo_nwokolo_ commented:

"No be our celebrity Aboy dey front so? Someone should find him for me."

dr_soundhealth reacted:

"this man is doing far far better than our politicians and even some of our religious leaders. He portrayed this unconditional love."

bubuigbo said:

"Respectfully Sir, do you know everyone of them by their names...???"

DPREACHERSEYE commented:

"It would have been better if you have a mini hall with just a projector and the screen,, all this without the building is not up to 600k depends on the projector you want..name and models varies .all the same you are doing well sir."

ChiKanmz commented:

"You’re doing well, may heaven know your name. May all these things you do not be in vain, May you make heaven at last. Amen."

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He released a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared his observations.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng