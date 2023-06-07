Nollywood actor Yomi Fash-Lanso has taken to social media to cry out over the new norm that has taken over Canada

In the video shared on his page, the actor lamented over the fact that Igbo and Yoruba languages are dying abroad

According to Yomi, non-Nigerians have taken over teaching Nigerian kids their mother tongue

Nollywood's Yomi Fash-Lanso has sent an awakening call to Nigerians over how the culture has been lost in Canada.

The actor, in a video on his page, had a conversation with a woman who painfully revealed that Indians have taken over the culture and language that Nigerian parents should instil in their kids.

Yomi Fash Lanso laments about foreigners teaching Nigerian kids in Canada

According to her, Indians now hold classes teaching Nigerian children how to speak Yoruba and Igbo.

Yomi Fash-Lanso lamented the new development and noted that Nigerians are in a deep mess since parents find it hard to speak native languages with their children.

The actor wrote:

"Before It's all over for Africans. They first made us HATE ourself by HATING our cultures, languages and traditions. And now they will come to teach us our languages, the basis of our existence. Sad indeed."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Yomi Fash-Lanso's video

oluwabukola_arugba:

"Sad sad . Please who started this speaking strictly English Language to children? How did it even start? Tori ko ye mi. And we all danced to that tune . All our children can’t speak our own Language. Show me an English or American child who can’t speak English? Yoruba children can’t speak Yoruba, yet we see it as “wokeness”

dioufcfr:

"Egbon you too don dey speak English in this video na (we in deep shhit)"

yoruba_pikin:

"The biggest problem is that most of us no longer value our language because we have been brainwashed into thinking it is inferior."

khemmytee_amutorunwa:

"Very sad oooo that is why I speak Yoruba with my daughter let her learn English in sch or other languages."

real_stunner_:

"It's how we’ve inculcated this western English culture into our whole beings with no value for ours… A TOTAL SHAME!!!!!"

stevena6609:

"When you don't love you then you bcome a fiddle in another's hands. U garritt!!!"

