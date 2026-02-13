Nigerian entertainer Nasboi has disclosed that he is stepping back from love after experiencing a heartbreak

The content creator shared his feelings on his social media account, describing the situation as emotionally significant

Fans have reacted with sympathy and encouragement, with many supporting his decision to focus on healing before considering romance again

Nigerian content creator and musician Nasiru Lawal, widely known as Nasboi, has shared that he is not ready to embrace love again after going through a painful heartbreak.

The entertainer shared the update on his X account, explaining that the experience was deeply traumatising and has left him unwilling to enter another relationship for now.

Nasboi shares a painful heartbreak experience and vows to stay away from love.

Nasboi, who is also recognised for his music career alongside his comedy skits, admitted that heartbreak is a reality he has now faced personally.

He emphasised that the emotional impact was significant, making it clear that he would not be considering romance in the near future.

However, the skit maker chose not to disclose the identity of the person involved or the circumstances surrounding the breakup.

The revelation quickly drew reactions from his followers online. Many expressed sympathy and encouraged him to focus on healing emotionally, with some suggesting therapy as a way to recover from the experience.

Others supported his decision to step back from romantic commitments, noting that taking time away from relationships could help him regain balance.

Nasboi has built a strong presence in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, combining music and comedy to reach a wide audience.

His song Could This Be Love previously showcased his artistic exploration of romance, making his recent announcement particularly striking to fans who have followed his creative journey.

While the entertainer has not shared further details, his openness about the heartbreak has sparked conversations among supporters, many of whom continue to send him words of encouragement.

Check out Nasboi's post below:

Fans react to Nasboi's heartbreak revelation

@CaptainTosin12 said:

"Heartbreak is real bro. Y'all stay safe out there, know who you will give your heart too."

@OJEZUA_90 commented:

"Always go for girls that are within your standard. There are people who are more famous and richer than you and your girlfriend meets them everyday because of the standards of life he's exposed to."

@It_Was_A_Good_D wrote:

"At least you fit use money guide yourself with about 5 different babes wey you no love, eat whatever you want, go wherever you want to, meet whoever you want. What about us wey no get money? 😭"

@IB_OLA1 reacted:

"Naso enjoy your time. As a man if you don't get heart break early in life you may not woman well you need to experience somethings early in life so you can learn from them."

@baby_ivoryy said:

"Deep down y'all can't do without women but y'all listen to Gehgeh and Shola. Keep deceiving yourselves."

@omofuma_Elijah commented:

"You guys always say never give up. But when it comes to love after heart break you guys draw the line. Never give up but given up on love is understandable 😭😭."

@Franksvics wrote:

"Time will heal you bro, no one is above love and that's why anyone can get hurt. You just became wiser."

Nigerian singer and comedian Nasboi says he is not ready for love after painful heartbreak. Photo credit: iamnasboi

Nasboi shares his dating preference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasboi stirred reactions online after speaking about his dating experiences and financial expectations in relationships.

The entertainer explained that he had worked hard to become financially stable and would not take his efforts lightly. He stated that he would not date certain categories of women.

Nasboi also warned that broke women should stay away from him. His statement generated mixed reactions, with some fans agreeing with his stance while others shared personal opinions about dating standards.

