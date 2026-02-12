Patrick Doyle has labelled financially stable entertainers who seek personal gains from politicians as greedy

He revealed that many filmmakers who campaigned together often end up in bitter physical and verbal brawls over the sharing formula of financial rewards

Doyle lamented how the line between art and politics has blurred, noting that the industry has become dangerously fractured

Veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle has stirred fresh conversations online after speaking candidly about entertainers who publicly support politicians.

In a recent interview with Oyinmomo TV, the 64-year-old film star did not mince words as he described some of his colleagues as “greedy,” especially those who campaign for political figures in exchange for personal gains.

According to the actor, many of his colleagues are already financially comfortable and should focus on using their voices to represent the struggles of ordinary Nigerians rather than chasing political rewards.

Patrick Doyle labels financially stable entertainers who seek personal gains from politicians as greedy. Photos: Patruck Doyle.

Source: Instagram

“They are already well fed” – Doyle speaks

Speaking in Yoruba, the seasoned actor explained that the entertainment industry is not as financially desperate as some people claim.

He said:

“Many of the entertainers are greedy. Because if you consider the entertainment industry very well, actors are getting fed well from their income. And if you are comfortable and you want to contribute, you should not be looking for personal benefits again. They should speak on behalf of the masses.”

Doyle also made a startling claim about what happens after some entertainers finish campaigning.

The actor revealed that he had personally witnessed situations where entertainers who campaigned for politicians later fought among themselves over the financial rewards they received.

He said:

“Most of those entertainers who campaigned in my presence, you would actually think they are really campaigning for that person, and when they are done, you will still see the entertainers fighting themselves over the financial benefit.

Doyle further reflected on how the last presidential election affected the entertainment industry, saying it created deep divisions among actors.

He explained that the line between entertainment and politics has become increasingly blurred, with many stars openly declaring their political loyalties.

According to him, the 2023 presidential election exposed sharp divisions within the industry, with some actors facing both online and physical attacks because of their political choices.

Watch the interview below:

Netizens react to Patrick Doyle's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ elegancecutz_01 stated:

"Be like say this papa no dey current sha make he go verify before talking next time o help him open YouTube naw and surprise him"

@solomonolu981 commented:

"Thanks for telling the truth. You need to understand that this is business. I don't know anywhere in the world that entertainers are given money by the government. The government can only make laws to govern the industry."

@Edenfindersglobal noted:

'Thank u sir dolye I did not wastedata money today watching u.. u said and I quote " awon omo yen mo ju wa lo, ki won se ,ki a ma wo"

Patrick Doyle says that many filmmakers who campaigned together often end up in bitter physical and verbal brawls over financial rewards - Photo: Patrick Doyle.

Source: Instagram

Patrick Doyle speaks on Davido, Mr. Eazi's wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Patrick Doyle shared his two cents on singers Davido and Mr. Eazi's high-profile weddings, which became subjects of discussion on social media. R

While Davido tied the knot in a church with his partner, Chioma, in August 2025 (in the US), later that weekend, news about Mr. Eazi and his longtime fiancée, Temi Otedola, walking down the aisle emerged online.

The ceremonies were held in Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland.

Source: Legit.ng