Kunle Afolayan is faced with unending backlashes after lambasting the critics of his new film, Anikulapo Series 2, as senseless and unintelligent

The movie producer's comments were in response to the poor reviews trailing his new project, which has been described as a waste of time by some viewers

Many movie lovers have since reacted to Afolayan's statement as condescending and a slap on the faces of both fair and unfair critics

Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has come under heavy criticism on social media after reacting strongly to negative reviews of his latest project, Aníkúlápó: The Ghoul Awakens

The new release, which serves as the second season of his popular series Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre, was highly anticipated by fans who enjoyed the first season.

However, shortly after it became officially available for streaming on Netflix as of January 30, 2026, many viewers expressed disappointment, saying the sequel did not live up to expectations.

Anikulapo Season 2 Review

Among those who shared critical opinions was X influencer Wizarab, who described the series as a “waste of time.” His comment was one of many low reviews that began trending online.

He wrote:

"This Season 2 of Anikulapo is a waste of time, insult to mental investment, and a complete nonsense. It was neither here nor there, and made absolutely no sense. Not every story deserves a continuation. Everyone involved should be ashamed."

Kunle Afolayan's Reaction to Anikulapo Season 2 Review

Reacting to the wave of criticism, Afolayan posted a video where he addressed his critics. In the clip, the filmmaker labelled those condemning the new season as lacking “common sense.”

He also stated that he had received positive feedback from what he called “intellectuals” and that their reviews were what truly mattered to him.

His remarks, however, did not sit well with many social media users. Several movie lovers accused the award-winning producer of dismissing genuine feedback from fans who simply expected better from the sequel.

One X user, @Letter_to_Jack, spoke on how he feels when artistes label their work as 'only meant for intellectuals', describing such statements as dismissive and condescending.

According to him, great creators can make deep, meaningful works that both casual viewers and intellectual audiences can appreciate. He cited Carl Sagan’s Cosmos and Neil deGrasse Tyson’s science shows as examples of complex topics made simple and engaging for everyday people.

He added:

"Kunle himself has made interesting movies to critical acclaim in the past. He didn’t need to label those works “intellectual” before people discovered it on their own. Baba Tunde Kelani didn’t label his movies as well."

More Reactions Trailing Kunle Afolayan's Comment

The debate has generated a broad conversation about criticism and how filmmakers should respond to audience feedback in the age of social media. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@princeifeoluw14 said:

"The best art invites everyone in,it doesn’t gatekeep meaning."

@Deeneay insisted:

"Kunle majority who have watched your movie said is wack you said your movie is for literature professors and intellectuals. Kunle is a mad Man for defending a wack movie on Netflix like that he should have gone to the national theatre then"

@Emperor0012 added:

"Really disappointed in Uncle Kunle for this he should know better, every Art provider is subjected to criticism it is in your own knowledge as an Artist to work on those criticisms and don’t take it as an attack, these things is a prevalent Act among Artistes in our country."

@oyinloye_s stated:

"It's the need to sound smarter than others So if you don't like or critique the movie then you must not be intelligent..."

@ayoyimika__ concluded:

"Kunle is right with what he said. You're also right as well."

