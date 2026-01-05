Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has revealed the date that the second season of his epic series 'Anikulapo' will premiere on Netflix, sparking excitement among fans

Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has confirmed that the second season of his epic series Anikulapo will premiere on Netflix, ending months of speculation among fans.

The new season is scheduled to debut on January 30, 2026, following Afolayan’s Instagram announcement on January 4.

Kunle Afolayan reveals the date that the second season of Anikulapo will premiere on Netflix. Photo credit: kunleafo/Netflix

Source: Instagram

The announcement comes several months after Afolayan revealed key production details about the upcoming season.

In July 2024, the filmmaker disclosed that the second season was shot in Ghana in partnership with the country's National Film Authority.

He also unveiled new cast members in October 2024, expanding the series with fresh faces. The new additions include former BBNaija housemate Okusaga Adeoluwa, Kiekie, Antar Laniyan, Saidi Balogun, Teniola Aladese, Nico Claudio and Oyinbo Ibile.

The first instalment, Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre, premiered as a six-part series on Netflix on March 1, 2024.

The series, produced by Afolayan, became a talking point among Nigerian entertainment lovers.

In his Instagram post, Afolayan shared a picture from the first season alongside the announcement.

"Anikulapo series season 2 coming on 30 January on @naijaonnetflix. Are you ready?" he wrote.

Check out Kunle Afolayan's post below:

Fans react to Kunle's announcement

The announcement triggered a wave of reactions from excited fans, with many Nigerians in the diaspora pleading for the series to be available on Netflix platforms outside Nigeria.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@iamarewaomoge said:

"Finally! ! ! Thank you! Is it showing on Netflix global or Netflix Naija?"

@bukola_temilade commented:

"Pls ooooo let us be able to watch it in diaspora oooo,,,America to be precise 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 edakun ooooooo 😁"

@callmedollyp wrote:

"Please make it available in netflix everywhere, especially netflix canada sir. Na beg i dey beg"

@kanmi_ifeoluwa reacted: "Abeg my brother na God I take beg you put am for uk 🇬🇧 Netflix oooo 👏😍. Can't wait"

@kinghbar opined:

"Ah! Thank you God. I've been waiting months to hear this announcement. ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌"

@busayoofficial said:

"I beg thee on behalf of Nigerians in diaspora we want to watch same times Nigerians are watching. Don't do us dirty please sir,"

Kunle Afolayan announces Anikulapo season 2 release date on Netflix. Photo credit: kunleafo

Source: Instagram

