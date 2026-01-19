Iyabo Ojo has commenced the production of a new movie set to be out later in the year, after the success of Labake Olododo

The filmmaker recently caused a buzz on social media after she posted a clip showing the film's cast

The highlight was the presence of Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, and her son-in-law, singer Juma Jux

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo is set to return to the cinema with a new film dubbed The Return of Arinzo.

The production of the new film, which commenced last year, comes after the success of Labake Olododo, released in 2025.

Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo releases cast for her new film featuring Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, Juma Jux, Wunmi, others.

On Monday, January 19, the mother of two posted a clip featuring the cast of her latest production.

Notable stars in Nollywood like Funke Akindele, Scarlet Gomez, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Uzor Arukwe, Muka Ray, Prisiclla Ojo, Bimbo Akintola, and Mercy Aigbe were among the cast to be featured in the upcoming movie.

The highlight, however, was the presence of Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, and Tanzanian singer Juma Jux in a film that would mark their Nollywood debut.

According to reports, the production is a collaboration between Nigeria, Ghana, and Tanzania.

Mohbad's widow Wunmi, Juma Jux, among others from Nigeria, Tanzania and Ghana set to be featured on Iyabo Ojo's new film.

Aside from Iyabo Ojo, nightlife mogul Soso Soberekon and Abazee Productions were unveiled as part of the production crew.

The clip showing the cast of Iyabo Ojo's new film is below:

Comments about Wunmi and Juma Jux

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens anticipate watching Mohbad's widow and the Tanzanian singer in action. Read the comments below:

ebenkiddies said:

"Please put mummy ire,I want her and aunty Funke to work together with aunty mercy."

bisola_tio_common said:

"Queen wunmi ooooo,Thank you so muchhhhhh queen mother we love you."

leo_alan_silver08 said:

"Wow @funkejenifaakindele and @realmercyaigbe can’t wait to see them together o."

mama_kay_collection_ said:

"Omowunmi ni seh thank u Queen mother for always putting a smile on that lady’s face."

kimber.353 commented:

"Hey òmò mi is there ooo Wunmi ni seh I can't wait to watch this QM I loooooove you."

cute.lammy said:

"Queen mother you're really doing well we are bless to have you as a favorite, thanks for bringing these country together ( African we are one in Jux voice ) am really happy to see Wumi and chioma good hair among the cast. The cast and crew choke but am not seeing aunty Toyin Abraham and Dayo Musa but we move."

jummy75795 commented:

"The thing sweet me as I see Mrs OmoWunmi ALOBA aka Mama Liam."

pharmwendy commented:

"Ahnahn even @_c33why_ mama Liam if I don’t watch this movie up to 5times let me know what would stop me."

labeyonce25 said:

"Wooow dis is a real movie Hausa, Yoruba, igbo, Ghana and Tanzania."

beembhola said:

"Movie of the year we cant wait."

officialchirstine commented:

"Mom I'm sorry, put the Tanzanian flag on priscilla we won't marry her, she's not a Nigerian anymore."

