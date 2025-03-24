Following a successful movie premiere, Iyabo Ojo went online to share nice words with her fans, friends, and colleagues

The actress who premiered her movie Labake Olododo on March 23, 2025, was the talk on the streets of social media

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, the actress and mother-of-two went online to say a few words

Iyabo Ojo finally premiered her movie Labake Olododo on March 23, 2025, and it was, indeed, an amazing experience.

The event was a star-studded one with appearances from the likes of Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Johnson, Allwell Ademola, Funke Akindele, and Mercy Aigbe to mention a few.

The show-stopping movie, which is set to start showing in cinemas on March 28, 2025, has been on the lips of social media users.

The woman of the moment, Iyabo Ojo herself, still in awe of the love and support received, went on her official IG page to pour her heart out in gratitude.

Iyabo Ojo wrote:

"I'm still overwhelmed by the incredible show of love and support at my movie premiere yesterday. The massive turnout, enthusiastic response, and outpouring of love were truly humbling. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who attended. Thank you for celebrating with me!"

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo appreciates fans

Read some reactions below:

@isioma_yocambel said:

"You’re very supportive 🙌you show up for people around you and beyond. People must show up for you in the cinema, labake olodo is sold out already👏March 28 it’s time for us all to show queen mother support cos she deserves it."

@chiomagoodhair said:

"YOU DID THAT!!!! Forever proud of you! #labakeolododo #soldout."

@moyinoluwaolutayo said:

"My darling, Iyabo. Igboro was on fire🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 yesterday... You outdid yourself... ha!!! 🔥🔥🔥 BTW... the love was massive! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@alhajakudirat_jewelries said:

"And we that did not attend but we glu to our phone to watch everything😂😂😂😂😂😂 thank God for everything 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤."

@avenoutfitconcept said:

"Congratulations ma🍾Labake Olododo is a success already 🙌🏼."

@cutie_jux_priscy said:

"Queen Mother for a reason..you also show up for people and you are so appreciative of things people do for you ma.We love you and we are ready for #labakeolododo😍😍."

@dnanaz_asooke_weaver said:

"One and only Queen mother ❤️❤️❤️ a pillar of inspiration..it is an honor crafting this beautiful piece specially for you ,thank you so much ma’am for exuding elegance and a charismatic charm in our custom handwoven piece and congratulations on your movie ma’am#labakeolododo to the world."

@bola_alapepe said:

"Queen Mother for a reason ❤️❤️ congratulations ma."

Iyabo Ojo's grand entrance at Labake Olododo premiere

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo was trending following the premiere of her movie Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the premiere of Iyabo Ojo’s latest movie took place on Sunday, March 23, 2025, and was star-studded.

A video online showed the grand entrance the mum of two pulled up at her event, which has got many talking online.

