Ini Edo’s Movie Controversy: FG Speaks Amid Backlash From Christian Association of Nigeria
- Nigeria's Film regulators have stepped in after outrage over the title of Ini Edo's new movie
- In a statement, the NFVCB explained why the film was approved and why public sentiment changed the conversation
- Ini Edo’s production now faces a delicate decision as talks over a title change begin
The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has confirmed it is engaging the producers of A Very Dirty Christmas over concerns surrounding the film’s title.
This follows widespread criticism from Christian groups and members of the public.
The development comes hours after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) publicly condemned the movie title.
It described it as disrespectful to the Christian faith and an unfair portrayal of the sacred Christmas season. The film is produced by Nollywood actress Ini Edo.
Ini Edo's movie was approved - NFVCB
Ini Edo officially addresses CAN about her controversial Christmas movie: “Meant to provoke thought”
In a statement issued on Thursday, NFVCB’s Executive Director, Shaibu Husseini, acknowledged the intense public debate generated by the title.
He said the board recognises the importance of religious sensitivity in a country like Nigeria, where faith plays a central role in public life, reports The Cable.
According to the NFVCB, although it has not received a formal petition from CAN, it considers the concerns raised by Christian groups and other Nigerians significant enough to warrant immediate engagement with the filmmakers.
The board stressed that its responsibility goes beyond technical approvals and includes maintaining mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s diverse religious communities.
Husseini explained that A Very Dirty Christmas passed through the standard censorship and classification process before approval. He said the Film Censorship Committee assessed the movie within its full narrative and thematic context.
According to the board, the title was initially viewed as part of a fictional creative expression rather than an attempt to demean Christmas or mock Christian beliefs.
However, the NFVCB admitted that public interpretation of creative works can differ sharply from regulatory intent.
Ini Edo responds to criticism
However, responding to the criticism in a statement, Ini Edo said the film was created to spark conversation and reflect real-life human experiences, stressing that art often uses contrast to encourage reflection.
The actress noted that all necessary legal and regulatory approvals were obtained before the movie was released, including clearance from the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).
According to her, the movie's title is metaphorical and reflects the themes explored in the story. She further expressed surprise that objections were raised only after the movie had been released, despite the title being openly promoted across various media platforms for some time.
