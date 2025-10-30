Skit maker Untouchable Comedy has shared a video of himself with Destiny Etiko's lookalike baby

Untouchable Comedy had paid a courtesy visit to the viral baby and parents at their residence

The skit maker's heartwarming video, including a clip of him carrying the baby, has warmed hearts

Skit maker and content creator Untouchable Comedy, whose real name is Chibuike Gabriel, has met with the viral baby girl, who shares an uncanny resemblance with Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko.

Recall that the baby girl went viral across social media platforms in the country, with many tagging Destiny in her photos.

Following rumours about the actress being the mother, Destiny broke her silence and reacted to the pictures of the viral baby while dismissing claims of being the mother.

Untouchable Comedy visits Destiny Etiko's lookalike baby

On Wednesday, October 29, Untouchable Comedy, via his social media pages, shared pictures and a video from his visit to the viral baby's residence in Enugu state.

Untouchable Comedy, who paid a courtesy visit to the baby girl and her parents with gifts, teased the mother as he joked about Destiny Etiko being the real mum.

The mother revealed she got to realize her daughter looked like Destiny after her sister posted her picture on TikTok and netizens started commenting that she looked like Destiny Etiko.

Celebs, fans react as Untouchable visits viral baby

Legit.ng captured some of the heartwarming reactions, including a comment from Destiny Etiko. Read them below:

destinyetikoofficial said:

"See my face o."

cenchihairfactory commented:

"If you no love @untouchable_comediess you need deliverance for 7seas and 7 oceans he too funny."

itoetheresiamesoe commented:

"So na so this pikin take turn celebrating kail God dey...my little angel you are blessed."

giran1805 said:

"Naso this pikin bring blessings for the parents if e reach your turn no gree born oo."

drgino2025 commented:

"The family of the baby sef nor small."

i.g.h.o said:

"The mama and the sister Dey watch destiny firm well well so the pikin too dey watch am for belle."

onyemeamarachi said:

"Even the family sef guide pahh,the resemblance too much."

amiablekosy_bright said:

"LITTLE DRAMA DOLL AIN'T EVEN READY FOR ALL THE DRAMA WAITING FOR HER SHE MADE THE RIGHT CHOICE TO ENTER RICH FAMILY STILL COME RESEMBLE RICH CELEB THAT GIVES."

diane_unusual said:

"So we all owe chief priest an apology right?"

paschaline667 commented:

Thank God that the family of the baby is living fine if not ppl will think they post the baby for help from destiny.

Destiny Etiko: Nigerians question mum of viral baby

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that netizens flooded the viral baby’s mother’s TikTok page, with some asking her funny questions.

This comes after Destiny Etiko shared another video of her lookalike baby, which included her mother's TikTok handle.

"How can you give birth to someone else child love you my baby BOO," a netizen asked.

Source: Legit.ng