May Edochie's daughter Danielle has shared videos and pictures from her all-white birthday party

A clip captured May Edochie's daughter's fun moments with her friends, another clip showed the moment she blew out her birthday cake candles

The video from Danielle Edochie's party has also stirred comments from her followers, with many gushing about her

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and May's first child and daughter, Danielle, has shared fun moments from her all-white birthday party.

Recall that May expressed pride in her daughter as she clocked a new age on April 10.

May Edochie's daughter, Danielle, marks another year with an elegant all-white birthday bash. Credit: d3forareason

Source: Instagram

The upcoming actress also reflected on how her daughter had grown into a strong, beautiful, and kind young woman.

However, unlike May, who shared pictures and penned a birthday message to her daughter, Yul, on the other hand, snubbed Danielle as he didn't share a post or acknowledge her online, sparking reactions from netizens.

May Edochie's daughter holds birthday party

Recently, Danielle blessed her fans and followers with videos from her all-white party to mark her new age.

A clip captured May's daughter and her friends, both males and females rocking white outfits they had some nice time together.

May Edochie's daughter shares stunning glimpse from her all-white birthday party. Credit: mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Another clip also showed the moment Danielle blew her birthday candles amid cheers from her friends.

Sharing a video from her birthday party, Danielle wrote in a caption:

"New Era, The picture-perfect birthday scene Birthday dump?..Let’s have it."

The video from Danielle Edochie's all white-party below:

Slide the post below to see pictures and videos from May Edochie's daughter's party:

Reactions to May Edochie's daughter's party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from online users, as many showered praises on Danielle, read the comments below:

blessn07 wrote:

"Awesome! I’m glad you all had a blast. Love you sweetheart."

eazyxocean reacted:

"I hope you have received the flowers that I sent you today."

downdaisleevent_decor said:

"Happy birthday once again and thanks for trusting us with your balloon decorations."

callme_samgu reacted:

"You have a beautiful friends/acquaintances group 🫢 Happy birthday once again, gorgeous."

hannahmaiye wrote:

"Awnnnn na the parry wey these women for com scarrer be this Misiano kept saying they are not invited to the party."

triple_j_couture_ said:

"Happy birthday darling @yuledochie see your angel looking all dazzling. Make peace with your family please."

beautygoddesstoochukwu said:

"Happy birthday chidubem I wish you heavenly blessings cheers to your new age and many more years ahead."

uchenwenepearl said:

"Happy Birthday D3, here's to many more years of love, joy and success."

giftdubemudeogo said:

"Happy birthday the best and most intelligent more money and grace."

