Nigerian music icon 2baba’s new lover Natasha Osawaru made the frontline of blogs following her recent appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly

The Honourable was captured when she introduced herself before the panel, and netizens spotted a difference

Fans and netizens took the comments to ask questions about Natasha and the African Queen hitmaker

Nigerian music icon 2baba’s new lover Natasha Osawaru gave netizens something new to talk about following her recent appearance at the Edo state House of Assembly.

The lawmaker was spotted in the midst of her colleagues at the executive meeting when she was given an opportunity to speak.

Video of 2baba’s new boo Natasha Osawaru at House of Assembly trends. Credit: @natsahaosawaru

Source: Instagram

As usual, she introduced herself, and many were startled to find that she did not disclose the musician's surname, Idibia, as she always does.

Natasha Osawaru merely stopped at her maiden name and continued with her presentation.

How netizens reacted to Natasha Osawaru’s clip

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

juneomaa said:

"Is this her 49th face or 50th face?"

evelyn_perfumes1 wrote:

"She no talk "nee idibia" today?"

blessing.fri said:

"She no add idibia today? 😂."

zeenodavid wrote:

"Is it just me or her face is different everytime??"

utibrainz wrote:

"2 face get two faces .... Natasha get multiple faces, her face dey always change na ?😂😂😂!! I can't even recognise her when I see her."

godwin_mabel1 wrote:

"This is the real 2face nothing person wun tell me 😂😂😂 how come I never ever recognize her 😂."

iam_blecare said:

"Unstable as water...."

_nkemka wrote:

"Is this woman a ghost? You can never see her real face in any video. Haba!"

nadeeyah324 said:

""A girl has many faces"

abelpter wrote:

"I Swear this lady is paying you people to post her because how is this news? It’s like telling us Akpbio or any of the law makers shares a video of themselves in the House. Is that suppose to be news."

toniephraim01 wrote:

"Ogbanje with many face....🏃🏃🤦🏃🏃."

kayeriom_talks said:

"She didn’t add idibia to her name this time 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Aunty carry the name with your full chest and where’s your cowgirl hat? Don’t try forgetting it next time. I don’t like it."

chella_adah said:

"At this point, I believe her has multiple faces."

ladycherub said:

"Why does she always use POS to snap 🤔🤔."

cursllar2025 said:

"Na she be the real 2face😂😂."

tessyedoba said:

"Wait I thought she was suspended 😂😂😂while she dey talk n do like who dey sleep talk 😂😂😂😂."

mich33155 said:

"This girl is always looking unkempt."

pretty__rita wrote:

"2baba don make Edo state house of assembly popular while Benue state own is no where to be found 😂."

iam_hamara said:

"This is literally my first time seeing this Lady without her Glass 👓, Now, i know better 😂😂😂 Oya continue wearing your 👓

ewamide_worlds said:

"Na everyday her face dey change?"

official_val09 said:

"When juju too much for body you go come old pass your age."

2Baba's attire with boo Natasha ignities questions

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

