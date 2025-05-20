A video of socialite Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, in her housewife element has got social media buzzing

The TikTok influencer, who recently returned to Tanzania in preparation for her final wedding, surfaced online

In the clip, Priscilla was seen talking care of her mother-in-law, and fans have not stopped showing her encomium

Nigerians were proud to see Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, who recently got married to Juma Jux, in her wife-material element.

While Juma and Priscilla may have had several weddings already, they are busy preparing for their final one in Tanzania, scheduled for May 28, 2025.

Priscilla Ojo cooks for Juma Jux's mother in Tanzania. Credit: @its.priscy

In a new video that has been making the rounds online, Juma Jux’s wife was seen serving food to her mother-in-law in Tanzania. She looked all smiles while doing so, and her mother-in-law appeared pleased.

It will be recalled that a couple of days ago, social media commentator Tosin Silverdam put out a video alleging that Priscilla was pregnant. He shared a clip of her in a skirt suit with a visible belly bulge.

Reactions as Priscy Ojo cooks for mother-in-law

Read some reactions below:

@wilfredachom said:

"Our Priscy is well trained. She would be a loving wife, a nurturing mother, and a successful businesswoman. Juma Jux is a lucky man. We wish them a happy married life.❤️❤️."

@dainahuyoyo said:

"Wow!!! Juma mother came to visit first. See love."

@officialroszy86 said:

"My love for this girl is something else 😍😍😍😍."

@thriftby_everythingg said:

"See our princess 👸 🔥🔥🔥. We're all rooting for you ❤️ 😘 ♥️ 💕."

@eniolaebony_ said:

"Osheey Queen Hadiza.. doing wify duty 😂 Fatima with a good vibs always."

@sissyjones45 said:

"The mkambalas are so blessed. There's nothing like wonderful positive vibes. Juma jux mum looks so happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

@kikelom_adelaye_allu said:

"No worries about my baby girl Priscy Nkambala, omo daada ,omo to gba eko, omo olorire, no gragra a calm spirit lives within and outside of her above all very very respectful .Love you always. YOU ARE A BLESSING."

@thembi5352 said:

"Proud of you bby girl for loving and respectful to your familybe happy always 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️."

@ayaogundimu16 said:

"Moda in-law came visiting her daughter in-law . O sweet😍."

Juma Jux's wife resumes wifey duties as she returns to Tanzania. Credit: its.priscy

@dobi9024 said:

"❤️Is that Fatma's voice? Look at mama, beautiful lovely woman. ❤️🙌🔥👏."

@novuyonovangwenya said:

"Love this go go baby girl 🥰❤️💕❤️👏🏾👏🏾."

@liftedchristyotutu said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ yes well trained 👏 she knows her duties as an African woman and wife ❤️❤️❤️."

@victoriakenneth63 said:

"God's grace upon you beautiful."

@beautyb_official said:

"You stay in family house ,did your husband not have personal house."

Juma Jux plans to teach Nigerians a lesson

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that celebrity couple Juma Jux and Priscy’s final leg of their JP2025 wedding caused a buzz on social media.

Priscy’s East African husband, Juma Jux, took to social media to promise to teach Nigerians a lesson with the wedding in Tanzania.

Juma Jux’s video drew the attention of many netizens for various reasons, including his green and white outfit, and they reacted.

