Priscilla Ojo Resumes Housewife's Duties in Tanzania, Cooks For Mother-In-Law: "So Well Cultured"
- A video of socialite Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, in her housewife element has got social media buzzing
- The TikTok influencer, who recently returned to Tanzania in preparation for her final wedding, surfaced online
- In the clip, Priscilla was seen talking care of her mother-in-law, and fans have not stopped showing her encomium
Nigerians were proud to see Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, who recently got married to Juma Jux, in her wife-material element.
While Juma and Priscilla may have had several weddings already, they are busy preparing for their final one in Tanzania, scheduled for May 28, 2025.
In a new video that has been making the rounds online, Juma Jux’s wife was seen serving food to her mother-in-law in Tanzania. She looked all smiles while doing so, and her mother-in-law appeared pleased.
It will be recalled that a couple of days ago, social media commentator Tosin Silverdam put out a video alleging that Priscilla was pregnant. He shared a clip of her in a skirt suit with a visible belly bulge.
Reactions as Priscy Ojo cooks for mother-in-law
Read some reactions below:
@wilfredachom said:
"Our Priscy is well trained. She would be a loving wife, a nurturing mother, and a successful businesswoman. Juma Jux is a lucky man. We wish them a happy married life.❤️❤️."
@dainahuyoyo said:
"Wow!!! Juma mother came to visit first. See love."
@officialroszy86 said:
"My love for this girl is something else 😍😍😍😍."
@thriftby_everythingg said:
"See our princess 👸 🔥🔥🔥. We're all rooting for you ❤️ 😘 ♥️ 💕."
@eniolaebony_ said:
"Osheey Queen Hadiza.. doing wify duty 😂 Fatima with a good vibs always."
@sissyjones45 said:
"The mkambalas are so blessed. There's nothing like wonderful positive vibes. Juma jux mum looks so happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.
@kikelom_adelaye_allu said:
"No worries about my baby girl Priscy Nkambala, omo daada ,omo to gba eko, omo olorire, no gragra a calm spirit lives within and outside of her above all very very respectful .Love you always. YOU ARE A BLESSING."
@thembi5352 said:
"Proud of you bby girl for loving and respectful to your familybe happy always 🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️."
@ayaogundimu16 said:
"Moda in-law came visiting her daughter in-law . O sweet😍."
@dobi9024 said:
"❤️Is that Fatma's voice? Look at mama, beautiful lovely woman. ❤️🙌🔥👏."
@novuyonovangwenya said:
"Love this go go baby girl 🥰❤️💕❤️👏🏾👏🏾."
@liftedchristyotutu said:
"❤️❤️❤️❤️ yes well trained 👏 she knows her duties as an African woman and wife ❤️❤️❤️."
@victoriakenneth63 said:
"God's grace upon you beautiful."
@beautyb_official said:
"You stay in family house ,did your husband not have personal house."
Juma Jux plans to teach Nigerians a lesson
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that celebrity couple Juma Jux and Priscy’s final leg of their JP2025 wedding caused a buzz on social media.
Priscy’s East African husband, Juma Jux, took to social media to promise to teach Nigerians a lesson with the wedding in Tanzania.
Juma Jux’s video drew the attention of many netizens for various reasons, including his green and white outfit, and they reacted.
