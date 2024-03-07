Kunle Afolayan has disclosed bigger plans for his recently released Anikulapo Rise of the Spectre series

The ace movie producer said the Anikulapo series was just the beginning of the story as it might soon become bigger than America's 'Game of Thrones' series

Kunle Afolayan also hinted that some new scenes would be introduced in the future while stating that the Anikulapo series would outlive him

Nollywood ace producer Kunle Afolayan has left fans and movie lovers excited after he dropped another update on his new movie series, Anikulapo Rise of the Spectre, released on Friday, March 1.

The recently released series, a sequel to the 2022 movie Anikulapo, came in six parts featuring the late Sisi Quadri, Layi Wasabi, Kunle Remi, and Ogogo, among others.

Kunle Afolayan said the Anikulapo series will continue and new acts will be introduced. Credit: @kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Kunle Afolayan says Anikulapo is just starting

In an interview with Bella Naija, the producer revealed his plan to promote Africa through the movie.

Afolayan, who said the Anikulapo series is just the story's beginning, stated that it might be more significant than the popular American series, ‘Game of Thrones.'

He also revealed there would be new additions to the movie while adding that Anikulapo would outlive him.

“At some point, people will speak English in the series. At some point, we are going to the colonialists. It’s going to be beyond me, It’s going to outlive me," he said in part.

Watch the video from Kunle Afolayan's interview below:

Reactions to Kunle Afolayan's update

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as fans expressed excitement. Read them below:

bolarinwa_samuel:

"When future speaks in a man... I salute you."

_bigpresh_

"I said to @taiwoadeyefa5 yesterday that this series have to continue."

abordjosh:

"Bringing History to the Screen! We care less about the school curriculum anymore. The originality of our story must be told and heard. More Grace @kunleafo."

