Famous Nollywood actor Femi Branch recently made a revelation about the villain character in the Disney cartoon Iwaju

Femi Branch revealed that he was the voice behind the villain in the trending movie Iwaju, which has been getting a lot of accolades online

Iwaju is a Disney cartoon set in a futuristic Nigeria about class, innocence and challenging the status quo

Veteran Nigerian movie star Femi Branch recently sparked reactions on social media with his revelation about the animated Disney series Iwaju.

In a post shared on Instagram, Branch revealed that he is the voice behind the famous villain character in the movie Iwaju.

He shared a clip of himself voicing while recording in one of Disney's studios.

Femi Branch is famous for his baritone voice and very expressive personality. In the movie, Branch infused his natural sense of humour into his villainous character, which endeared him to many despite playing the bad guy role.

Iwaju is Nigeria's first animated series

The Disney-produced movie is one of Nigeria's first animated series, and it has been catching on quickly among kids.

Other Nigerian stars on Iwaju, along with Femi Branch, include Simisola Gbademosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Siji Soetan, and Weruche Opia.

Watch Femi Branch perform his magic below:

Netizens react to Femi Branch's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral:

@nikkilaoye:

"Bros mi, you were my favourite character oo. You were spectacular as always."

@gloriablaqq:

"I don’t even need to know it uur voice gave u away."

@official_kunleagbaje:

"Brilliant boss....Naija to the world...I'm so proud."

@modupe105:

"Just remind me of Eddy Murphy, see talent."

@ss1cashofficial:

"Living legend."

@_kehindebankole:

"You carried us all on your shoulders! Fantastic is an understatement."

@jazzman_olofin:

"Niiice one O.G. You were super impressive."

@jemima_place:

"I like him a lot. You embodied the role pa."

@Parah_h:

"It is rubbish jor, a movie that Nigerians can't watch."

