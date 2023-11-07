Ace Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola was recently nominated for an award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)

He recently spoke to Legit.ng about the nomination and what he considers fundamental for any movie to be considered award-worthy

The movie star also revealed during the conversation why most of his movies are usually highly rated

Famous Nollywood actor and producer Odunlade Adekola recently shared his thoughts and wealth of knowledge as to what he considers to be a good movie.

Odunlade Adekola shared with Legit.ng why he doesn't fancy himself as a good movie critic but a great of good films.

Nigerian movie star Odunlade Adekola recently shared with Legit.ng the most important thing he considers when making a film. Photo credit: @odunomoadekola

He revealed during a short conversation with Nosa Oke-Hortons what he believes makes a great movie award-worthy.

Odunlade reveals what makes a movie award-worthy

The Nollywood superstar shared during the conversation that great movies entail a lot of details that must be considered. He said:

"Even though I am not here to judge, rather be judged. It takes a lot of different parts to make a movie award-winning. From good storylines, to great actors that fit into roles and characters they're asked to portray. To getting the location right, to great lightening. As well as great editing. Too many different parts has work with great chemistry for a pure cinematic magic to be born."

"What I consider before making a movie" - Odunlade Adekola reveals

The Orisha star noted during the conversation that his reputation is probably the first thing he considers before making a movie. Odunlade Adekola said:

"This is what I do every day. Acting is the profession and calling I have chosen to pursue with the better part of my life, then my reputation is my number 1 priority. Before I make any movie the first tying I consider is how would this impact my society and what impact would it have on my career."

