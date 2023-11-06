Nigerian actor Kelechi Udegbe couldn't help but reveal the amazing miracle that happened in his life a few days ago

Sharing grotesque clips and photographs, the thespian revealed that he suffered a ghastly motor accident while driving to a movie scene

Giving maximum appreciation to his creator, he mentioned that the tragic incident would have altered his God-given destiny

Nigerian actor Kelechi Udegbe has expressed his appreciation to God after narrowly escaping death in a horrific vehicle crash.

The thespian posted photographs and footage of the incident on his official Instagram account, stating that he was filled with mixed emotions.

Kelechi Udegbe thanks for a new life after auto crash Credit: @kelechiudegbe

Source: Instagram

He claimed that the incident happened just before arriving on a movie set for a new film by ace Nigerian director Kunle Afolayan.

He further said that the terrible catastrophe could have killed him in an instant and went on to say that God had worked an incredible miracle to give him a second opportunity.

The actor has reassured fans that he is fine and will quickly return to the big screen.

"With immense gratitude to God almighty, I write these words with a heart full of mixed emotions.

"I was involved in a ghastly accident that almost altered the course of my destiny in almost the blink of an eye, but God, the MASTER PERFORMER performed an unbelievable miracle & gave me a second chance at life.

"I made it out of the accident alive but suffered minor injuries. I’m in good shape and will be back to doing what I enjoy doing best on your screen in a couple of days."

See his post below

Kelechi Udegbe's post sparks fractions online

folustorms:

"Thanking God for your life!! What?! You are covered. Praying for a swift recovery and sending love and healing energy bruh."

theresaedem:

"God be praised!! You will not bury and you will not be buried!! Amazing GOD!! Speedy recovery."

segilolaogidan:

"Thank you Jesus! Thank you God for your mercies. Hallelujah Abba for victory!!! Thank you I AM for your son's full recovery and complete restoration. We bless you God. Kelechi, sending you LOVE. It is well with you in Jesus name."

tissynnachi:

"My Goodness, thank God for your life, he is worthy to be praised."

blossomchukwujekwu:

"My God!! You are healed brother!! Thank God for saving you."

gregoryojefua:

"Congratulations bro. God got you then, now and always. The fear was real. Glad to still have you around sidechic. Don't f**cking scare the sh*t outta me like that again."

