Popular Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola recently showed love to his colleague, Bukunmi Oluwasina

The comic actor appreciated Bukunmi’s great achievement after she won big at the recently held AMVCA award

Odulade gifted Bukumi some money and she took to her social media page to excitedly share the news with fans

Much loved Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola recently commended his colleague in the movie industry, Bukunmi Oluwasina, for her great work.

The African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) recently took place and Bukunmi was one of those stars whose movie received a plaque of recognition.

Odunlade Adekola appreciated Bukunmi Oluwasina with money for winning AMVCA award. Photos: @bukunmioluwasina

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, the actress poured out her heart in an appreciation post as she thanked all those who voted and the organisers for nominating her.

See her post below:

Odunlade Adekola gifts Bukunmi Oluwasina money over AMVCA win

Days after the big AMVCA event took place, top actor Odunlade Adekola celebrated Bukunmi’s win by gifting her some money.

The actress took to her page to excitedly share the great news with fans over the undisclosed amount of money.

She wrote:

“Won so pe, I don’t need to mention it here, But my body no fit hold am. E ma binu Mo need lati mention it sir.‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN ‍♂️‍♂️

@odunomoadekola BO CARD FUN MI O!!! Ka ma pa ore oloun mora.

Since the whole news and events has been treated publicly, I felt this too should be made public, For the records."

She expressed her gratitude and asked her fans to also join her in saying thanks.

See the post below:

Internet users react to Odunlade’s kind gesture to Bukunmi

Read what some Nigerians had to say about the monetary gift below:

Mercy Aigbe and other actresses who slayed at the AMVCA

Nollywood stars, Funke Akindele and Nancy Isime were amongst those who shone brightly on the red carpet on Saturday, May 14 for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Other celebrities who showcased their high fashion sense at the show include Mercy Aigbe and Idia Aisen among a host of others.

Celebrated annually, this year’s event held for eight days with Saturday night as the grand finale and main show.

