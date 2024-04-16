The EFCC has filed three counts of charges against Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest

Cubana Chief Priest will be arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, April 17

The arraignment of Cubana Chief Priest is coming days after popular crossdresser Bobrisky was convicted and sentenced for the abuse of naira

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign the popular socialite Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, as it filed a three-count charge against the Instagram celebrity.

According to Channels TV, the charges border on alleged spraying and tampering with the naira notes at social events, which was against the Central Bank Act 2007 provision.

When will Cubana Chief Priest appear in court?

Cubana Chief Priest will be arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, April 17.

According to the copy of the charge against the socialite, the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), and seven other lawyers, who were representing the chairman of the anti-graft agency, applied on Thursday, April 4.

List of charges against Cubana Chief Priest

In count one of the charges, Cubana Chief Priest was said to have been caught tampering with N500 notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) when he was dancing at a social event at Eko Hotel in Lagos.

He was said to have been spraying the naira notes for two hours, an action which is contrary to Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

Count two of the charges stated that the Cubana Chief Priest committed a similar offence in 2020 when he was caught spraying N500 notes at an event in Lagos for at least two hours.

In count three, the EFCC alleged that the socialite was caught in January 2024 spraying N500 notes at a social event in Lagos, and all the offences were against the CBN act mentioned earlier.

The arraignment of the socialite is coming days after the EFCC arraigned popular crossdresser and socialite Idris Okuneye, popularly referred to as Bobrisky.

Naira abuse: Event that preceded Bobrisky's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the arrest of Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, by the anti-graft agency EFCC followed two events.

On Tuesday, the police disclosed no evidence to arrest Bobrisky because Nigerian law did not criminalise cross-dressing.

But on Wednesday, social media critic Verydarkman threatened to become a crossdresser if Bobrisky was not arrested, and on Thursday, the EFCC arrested Bobrisky.

