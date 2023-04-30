Businessman IVD has been in the spotlight since his wife Bimbo died in a tragic fire accident in their home

IVD has been linked to relationship expert, Blessing CEO who spent days in detention for bullying hisnlate wife's family

The businessman is a year older today, months after his wife's death, and he showed off the beautiful gifts he received from his new lover

Popular businessman IVD is in the news again, this time, it's for surprisingly moving on, just few months after his wife Bimbo's tragic death.

The businessman took to his Instagram story channel with videos of the beautiful gifts his new lover spoiled him with for his birthday.

IVD shows off gifts from new lover on Instagram Photo credit: @officialblessingceo/@ivd001

Source: Instagram

Two cakes, frames, boxed gifts, and balloons were spread across the large room as IVD went from angle to angle, showing the off.

The businessman thanked his anonymous lover, even though netizens believe it is Blessing CEO, who just got out of jail over his matter with his late wife's family.

Blesing CEO flaunted her man months ago for getting a tattoo of her name on his wrist, IVD's birthday post has confirmed that he is the lover.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the video

aduniiii__:

"na who die lose."

romanranking:

"Reason why women should leave a toxic marriage even if he’s a billionaire . Just leave with whatever you have , yea it not easy but you have to go no matter how rich he is. So sad though."

__sweet_annie:

"Moral of the story: na person wey die lose! Love starts with youuuu. Love yourself more!!! Smh."

justina_jfada:

"He’s chasing clout…….. from me to me "

excellent_pinna:

"No sane woman should be dating this man."

jectimi_comedy:

"Na him arrange this surprise for him self oh nobody buy any tin for am."

havilahdivas101:

"Who die for bad marriage Naim lose.sad indeed.Rip Bimbo."

posho_beads_fascinators:

"I won’t be surprised if there’s no woman who surprised him but then again life goes on regardless …..no let anybody kee u, man or woman."

seun_dreams:

"Any lady willing to date this guy must be shame.!ess & desperate "

Blessing CEO and IVD Reportedly Unfollow Each Other on IG

The controversial lifestyle influencer was arrested few weeks ago, on April 1, 2023, over an alleged cyber-bullying of Folashade Samuels, the sister of late Bimbo Ogbonna, wife of auto dealer IVD.

On regaining her freedom after almost finding it difficult to pay her N10m bail, there was a fresh update on Blessing CEO and IVD's alleged relationship.

According to a popular blog, Instablog, the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng