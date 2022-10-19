Relationship expert Blessing CEO continues to share her two cents about the drama between businessman IVD and the family members of his late wife

Blessing in a series of Instagram posts accused late Bimbo’s family members of being after the businessman’s properties and life

The relationship expert equally shared evidence to back up her accusations but netizens kicked hard and asked her to stay off the matter

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, continues to insert herself in the drama between businessman Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna aka IVD, and the family members of his late wife, Bimbo.

In a series of fresh posts shared on her official Instagram page, Blessing pointed fingers at the elder sister of the late Bimbo and accused the family of going after IVD’s properties and his life.

Blessing CEO heaps accusations on late Bimbo's family. Photo: @officialblessingceo/@ivd001

“The family of late Bimbo is after IVDs properties and life. Especially her elder sister Mamajazz,” Blessing wrote.

Blessing went on to allege that the late Bimbo was equally not a saint as she physically abused her husband several times before her demise.

The relationship expert also alleged that IVD’s wife had always wanted to end it all, adding that she has evidence to back up her claims. She also accused the late Bimbo’s sister of not being on good terms with the deceased.

See screenshots of her post below:

Social media users react

stanbnx said:

"Someone said Blessing wan take IVD’s wife’s Position and it seem true because why is she so concerned about this issue?"

kingjennybae0079 said:

"Now, this is the height of it all. Very insensitive...Bimbo’s family should get this girl arrested and sue her..kai what is this."

superwoman9ja said:

"It is looking like there is a connection somewhere because I don't know when Blessing turned investigator. Let the police do their job."

sweetzee7 said:

"This is wrong in every sense, regardless of who gets a fault, the woman is dead for goodness sake! Respect the dead, if IVD ever valued his kids he’ll let this slide, at least she's forever the mother of his kids. For the kid's sake for goodness sake! Let it go!"

Colleagues beg Blessing CEO to steer off drama

Meanwhile, Nollywood stars Anita Joseph and Nkechi Blessing were quick to call the relationship expert to order and urge her to let the matter rest.

"Blessing please leave this one, leave it," Joseph wrote on Instagram.

Mercy Eke breaks down in tears as she addresses rumoured affair with IVD

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 4 winner and reality star made headlines over a video of her breaking down in tears while addressing her alleged affair with celebrity auto-dealer IVD.

Mercy's statement came after a certain blogger alleged that the reality star is one of the numerous side chics of the businessman.

Debunking the claim in an Instagram live session, Mercy laid curses on the blogger as she shared videos and receipts of her business transactions with IVD, adding that there was nothing more.

