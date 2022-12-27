The management of Wonderland Lagos has called on the general public to help with the identity of the child or the parent affected by the Boxing Day tragedy at its facility

While taking responsibility for the unfortunate incident, the management noted that vendors were allowed to trade on its premises to create more fun for visiting guests

Wonderland noted that the safety of everyone who visits or works in the entertainment city is one of its major responsibilities and has called on the Lagos state government for a reassesssment of its facility before reopening for further business

The management team of Wonderland Lagos at Eko Energy City had reacted to a trending video of a parent’s complaint regarding a supposed open wire incident and other safety concerns at its recreation centre.

The management noted that Wonderland is a city built for entertainment meant for families, children, and even adults as well as businesses.

They claimed that the supposed unfortunate incident was never reported to Wonderland Lagos officials but rather it was brought to their notice after it had gone viral on social media. The management stated that they immediately jumped into action, reviewed their procedures and conducted investigations which are still ongoing.

Wonderland management stated that one of its major responsibilities is the safety of everyone who visits or works in the entertainment city.

Wonderland, while not shying away from its responsibilities further stated that it provides spaces for various vendors within its premises, and regular safety checks are conducted periodically to ensure that the vendors are adhering to laid down rules, regulations, and safety policies.

The management noted that before the entertainment city opened its doors for business, a risk assessment was conducted by the Lagos state government and that it started operations after it had met all the criteria expected of it and was certified by government representatives.

Ezekiel Adamu, co-founder of Wonderland Lagos, in a statement, signed and made available to Legit.ng said:

"We can assure the public that no lives have been lost at Wonderland Lagos, our safety policies are intact, the safety and leisure of our customers are our topmost priority, and we are working with all of our vendors as well as Lagos state, to ensure that Wonderland Lagos is a safe space for all of our children and families. Children have a right to leisure, play and culture; safe parks and playgrounds are essential, and we do understand this at Wonderland Lagos."

While thanking God that no life was lost, the management is calling on the Lagos state government to come for another risk assessment of its facility and that it will only reopen after Wonderland has been certified safe.

Wonderland Lagos is also calling on Nigerians to help them identify the affected child in the viral video. Anyone with a lead of the child or the parent is asked to contact it urgently at ask@wonderlandlagos.com.

Lagos state government seals Wonderland after Boxing Day tragedy

Legit.ng had earlier reported that tragedy struck on Monday, December 26, when a yet-to-be-identified fun seeker was electr*cuted at the Kiddies Section of Wonderland Lagos.

Following the unfortunate incident, the Lagos state government sealed and suspended activities at the event venue.

The director general of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, in a joint inspection with the Lagos State Task Force team stated that the intervention became imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees, particularly kids at the venue to prevent accidents that could lead to injuries and fatalities.

