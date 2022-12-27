What was meant to be an exciting experience at Wonderland, Lagos, took a turn for the worse when a fun seeker was electr*cuted

The Lagos State Safety Commission swiftly stormed the scene and sealed the facility, suspending all activities

The DG of the commission, Lanre Mojola, stated the place will remain shut down until the event venue owner, Ezekiel Adamu, implements safety measures

Tragedy struck on Monday, December 26, when a yet-to-be-identified fun seeker was electr*cuted at the Kiddies Section of Wonderland, Lagos.

Following the unfortunate incident, the Lagos state government has sealed and suspended activities event venue.

Jubril A. Gawat, one of the aides of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this in a series of tweets.

Wonderland at Energy City, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, is an event venue meant to deliver a holiday experience of fun and excitement.

The director general of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, in a joint inspection with the Lagos State Task Force team stated that the intervention has become imperative to prevent further exposure of attendees, particularly kids at the venue to prevent accidents that could lead to injuries and fatalities.

Mojola disclosed that the event venue owner, Mr Ezekiel Adamu, had refused to implement safety measures prescribed by the commission.

The facility will remain closed until all infractions are corrected to prevent users from further exposure to risk and also ensure that other lined-up events are safe for residents.

