FCT, Abuja - A citizens-led anti-sabotage organisation under the aegis of The Natives has said some desperate politicians are responsible for the face-off between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) to sabotage the forthcoming General elections.

The Natives, however, warned those involved in the act to stop or else they will be exposed.

The group also warned those causing confusion in the country ahead of the 2023 elections to steer clear. Photo credit: The Natives

The group made its stance known at a joint press conference on Wednesday, December 21, attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja.

Leader of The Natives, Hon. Smart Edwards urged citizens to be weary of calculated plots that may not be the reason or hidden interest behind the recent events and ignition of heat in the country by elements of confusion.

According to Edwards, the CBN is insulated to be independent in developing its policies, and so is the DSS empowered with capabilities to interrogate issues of concern.

The group added that the courts are also approachable in cases of infractions, adding that there are no reasons for protests.

The group expressed worry that certain Nigerians are being hog washed into another debacle of non-existing threats to the CBN, in another permutation to keep the streets in chaos as the Yuletide season approaches.

Hon. Edwards said:

"On the recent debacle between the DSS and the CBN, these are two institutions that will be saddled with our elections; therefore, we can see fifth columnists and emergency activists mixing up within politicians to rubbish institutions that should be apolitical.

"Bichi is going nowhere, and CBN, by their mandate, is empowered to and can deepen policies that would help grow and stabilise our naira and economy.

"The president and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is an APC man, yet he has given a clear body language readable by all parties, including his own, of an unmistakable resolve and determination to ensure free and fair elections."

While asking Nigerians to be peaceful, be safe and be their neighbours' keepers, Edwards said:

"Politicians, be warned, we want leaders and not dealers! You have the mastery of changing and cross-carpeting dramatically; we want the mastery of our peace.

"We, therefore, urge citizens to not allow their households as the centre for deliberate distortion of our sanity and peace. As we go on holiday, we urge everyone to stay peaceful, be safe and be your neighbours' keepers."

Arewa youths supporting CBN cashless policy, withdrawal limits, says Shettima

Meanwhile, the national president of the Arewa Youths, Yerima Shettima, has declared that the group is backing the CBN cashless policy and the new withdrawal limits.

Shettima said his group decided to support the policy because it is for the people and will further fight off crimes.

He also dismissed the position of some Nigerians kicking against the policy, saying it is good for the nation.

Timi Frank to DSS: Stop illegal plot to arrest CBN governor, Emefiele

On his part, former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Tuesday, December 20, urged the DSS to halt their alleged plot to arrest Emefiele urgently.

Frank was reacting to allegations by the Coalition of United Political Parties in Abuja on Monday, December 19.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the DSS and other officials to order not to intensify the already heightened security situation in the country.

