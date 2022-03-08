A Kenyan DJ living with a disability is tired of being lonely as women reject him because of his condition and is now praying that an understanding woman will soon come along

According to DJ Skyller, whenever he finds a woman for a relationship, she leaves him after getting advice from her friends and families

The charming 28-year-old has vowed to get married as soon as he gets an understanding woman who is ready to be in a mutually satisfying relationship

The DJ has also decried the discriminative nature of some employers who don't hire disabled DJs and is asking them to give such persons a chance as it's their source of income

A Kenyan DJ living with a disability says women reject him because of his condition and is now pleading for a chance to love.

DJ Skyller (l) Skyller's foot doings its magic (c) DJ Robzy who works with Skyller. Photos: Screengrab from KD TV interview.

Set up base on Facebook

DJ Skyller (Joseph Wanjiku) is an upcoming spin master who has set up base on Facebook and regularly plays for a growing fanbase that now stands at 2 million people.

In an interview with a reputable Kenyan news outlet, TUKO.co.ke, DJ Skyller said that he is currently searching for someone to marry him.

"I am single and searching and need an understanding and supportive woman. I'm ready to get married; once I find a woman who understands me, I will get married," he said.

He has been unlucky

The 28-year-old said he envisions a marriage where both partners come together to support each other but so far he has been unlucky, as the ones he gets, listen to advice from friends and family, then leave him.

DJ Skyller is a native of Kihunguru in Ruiru and was born disabled without the use of his fingers and lower limbs. He uses a wheelchair for mobility but has never let that hold him back.

"There have been many challenges but I overcame them," he said.

Difficult getting a school

The optimistic DJ says that he never knew he was different until he got to the age of ten and realised that while others went to school he stayed at home.

When speaking to KD TV on YouTube, the Joytown school alumni said it was very difficult getting a school as a child and they finally settled on a mental school in Nakuru.

This did not work out for him and he was transferred to the Thika school where he sat for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

"It took me long to accept himself but once I got to school I found others who were worse off than him," he offered.

It was a personal choice

DJ Skyller did not however proceed to secondary school like some of his classmates.

"It was just a personal choice, I was better off going to college. I stayed for one year and realised I had a talent as a DJ and opted for that," he said.

The second born in a family then started scouting for colleges but sadly they all rejected him citing the fact that he does not have the fingers necessary for such a job.

He did not give up and finally, a college on Ngong' Road accepted him with the DJ committing to teach Skyller despite the fact that was the only disabled student in the class.

Skyller uses the virtual DJ program for his work and his toe comes in handy when he needs to change or mix something.

Since his speech is not clear, he has brought his friend and former schoolmate onboard to be his MC while he concentrates on his music.

Difficult to get gigs

DJ Skyller charges an average of KSh 50, 000 for his gigs and he revealed that part of his fees goes to paying the caregiver since he needs someone to move him around.

Despite being talented, DJ Skyller has found it quite difficult to get gigs due to discrimination.

"People out here discriminate and judge us so we just work online. Facebook has no limitations as long as you have data you are good to go," he said.

So far, DJ Skyller has only managed to get only one gig that paid him KSh, 20, 000, the rest of the time he markets himself through charity events.

DJ Skyller has the best equipment because his mother supports him. He is now asking for an automatic wheelchair to help in his movements.

