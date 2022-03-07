A young man, Samuel Ime Sunday, has spoken about how he has been a cook as a way to earn a living

The Nigerian food vendor said that poor power supply and the inability to get a proper shop to serve customers are some of his challenges

Samuel who believes that selling food is his calling revealed that he has loved making meals since he was a boy

A young Nigerian man, Samuel Ime Sunday, has in a video interview spoken about his food business and how he transitioned into it from being a laundryman.

The young man in a conversation with Monday Idara revealed that selling food was more like a calling to him as he never thought he would become a food vendor.

He said that his wife will join him on the street.

I love cooking

Samuel stated that he derives much joy from people enjoying his food and thanking him for giving them tasty meals.

The food vendor revealed that whenever he marries, his wife will join him in his food business endeavour. According to the businessman, he likes working with men than women because they can exert more physical energy.

He added that he has been cooking for a living since 2018. Samuel said it was quite difficult when he started the business because he always had to go to the market every day.

Challenges faced by Samuel

Speaking about some of his challenges, he revealed that an epileptic power supply makes refrigerating food items a hard one. He also said he is looking for a space where he can simultaneously cook and serve customers.

In his search for a shop, he always met a wall whenever he told the landlord he would be using the space as a restaurant.

Source: Legit.ng