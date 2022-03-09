A German man identified as Moritz Heininger has taken to social media to seek help on behalf of a Nigerian student named Placid

According to Moritz who took in the 27-year-old, Placid had fled Ukraine after the first bombs dropped

The businessman added that the Nigerian wasn't allowed to cross the border into Poland and wasn't helped with food or shelter for over four days before they met

A kindhearted German businessman has taken his stance against racism as he showed off a fleeing Nigerian student who was studying in Ukraine he sheltered.

Moritz Heininger, the founder of DIDIT & DiscoEat business outfit, shared on LinkedIn that he came to the aid of Placid who wasn't allowed into Poland and stayed outside the border for four days without being provided food and shelter

Sharing a photo he and his family took with Placid after showing the student around in Berlin, Moritz described him as a friendly guy.

He appealed to netizens to help Placid get a job as well as accommodation.

Part of his post read:

"Please meet Placid, a 27-year-old from Nigeria that studied in #Ukraine until he had to flee when the first bombs dropped. Since last night, he is staying with us. What he had to endure to get to Berlin is beyond belief.

"As a single, black male without a Ukrainian passport, he was not allowed to cross the border and was not helped with food and shelter so he had to stay outside for over four days waiting, hoping to be allowed to enter Poland .

"This photo was taken today when we showed him around in Berlin. He is a very friendly guy and he wants to stay in Germany. Luckily, the German government grants the right to stay and also to work in Germany also for non-Ukrainians who had to flee the country."

The German got thrilling responses

Moritz stated that Placid has a bachelor's degree in education & politics and speaks fluent English.

He added that the 27-year-old has ample experience in phone sales/ customer service job as well as is willing to take on any challenge.

Moritz's post gained massive reactions and huge support from netizens as he revealed in an updated post that he already got accommodation for the fleeing Nigerian man and is now going through the job offers already made.

Netizens react to the man's appeal

Alan B. said:

"He should be able to return to Nigeria. He is not a refugee. The priority must be given to Ukrainian students, ‘refugees’ who left their homes and country with nowhere to live in and stay."

Chibuike Anyanwu said:

"This is the kindest and selfless act I have ever seen on this platform. Especially when it concerns a man of color. God bless you sir. This is indeed commendable."

Gauri van Gulik said:

"Moritz, thank you for this, am connecting w you because we are also hosting a Nigerian student who had to flee Ukraine and would love to compare notes.

"Still unclear actually that registration is straightforward in Germany for non-Ukrainian refugees from Ukraine and would love to connect on this and other opportunities. Have emailed you. Thanks! ps. EOTO is excellent for many resources and communities."

Chima Patience Nancy said:

"It's really saddening to see that our fellow Nigerians are trying everything possible to see Placid return to Nigeria where we have millions of unemployed graduates roaming the streets while foreigners willingly wanted to help. Some Nigerians are really very wicked. You have bitter hearts towards your own brother!!! Very annoying."

