DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to share her struggles with fans and followers in the online community

The Oxford University student said she has been distracted from school and asked if she should take a social media break

Many flooded Cuppy’s comment section with different suggestions to help her pull through her studies at Oxford

Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has stirred reactions from her fans and followers on social media after disclosing that she’s struggling with her studies at Oxford University.

In a post shared on her official Twitter page, the Gelato crooner asked her fans if she should take a break from social media in a bid to focus more on her education.

Cuppy’s tweet read:

"REAL Question is how do I stop myself from being distracted from uni; should I just leave a Twitter for a while?"

Fans react

Shortly after sharing her concerns with the public, many were seen in the celebrity DJ’s comment section with mixed reactions to her plight.

@Enybaby3 wrote:

"Yes sweetie, a Twitter absence will help you concentrate in school. These streets are a major distraction. The way it zaps hours from a day is unbelievable! We will miss you but it is in your best interest and that is most important for me!"

@trendyuntamed wrote:

"First semester result does the trick everytime."

Daniel Regha wrote:

"Social media isn't a distraction, u need to keep in touch with what's happening around the world & there's no better place to get updates than on Twitter; To ensure u ain't distracted with anything u are doin, simply get an organized to-do list & try sticking to it. That's all."

DJ Cuppy opens up on struggles in school

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy who started her Oxford university journey for a third-degree last year came clean to her fans.

The singer on her Twitter page revealed how challenging school is and how she is under so much pressure.

Cuppy also shared an audio conversation she had with BBNaija star, Kiddwaya who has been a source of support.

