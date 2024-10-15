Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel tied the nuptial knot with her partner and gospel singer Peterson Okopi

It was an opportunity for the couple to showcase how much they love themselves and also display their fashion tastes

They did not disappoint as they created a lovely atmosphere during their wedding in gorgeous traditional outfits

Love rented the air as a celebrity stylist, Prudent Gabriel, married her heartthrob and gospel singer Peterson Okopi on Monday, October 15, 2024.

Prudent Gabriel and Peterson Okopi wed in a glamorous ceremony. Image credit: @prudent_gabriel

Source: Instagram

The couple looked adorable in their traditional outfits which exuded class and elegance. In a video, Prudent and Peterson rocked silver attires which they complimented with beads before entering their wedding venue.

At this point, both switched to Idoma outfits and displayed their dancing skills in the glamorously decorated hall.

Singer Timi Dakolo's Iyawo Mi played in the background and it had Peterson bending his body downwards to the rhythm of the music. Prudent was excited as she also joined her husband in the hot dance moves.

The couple changed their dance steps as D'Banj's Fall In Love was played by the disc jockey. Their display of affection for one another mesmerised netizens who applauded how they loved each other.

Watch Prudent Gabriel and Peterson Okopi's dance video below:

See the couple in their traditional outfit below:

Fans celebrate Peterson Okopi and Prudent Gabriel

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Peterson Okopi and Prudent Gabriel's wedding below:

@finaltouchcakes1

"When i say love lives here."

@modupeglobal:

"Dear singles, fret not, your time is coming."

@akpakaonuorah:

"Don jazzy kee? This supposed to be Christian wedding naa or na me too holy? Congratulations."

@geeliciousfoodsandspices:

"Once Idoma man truly loves you ehh, you will feel it."

@__geecee:

"The man get oil waist ! Congratulations to them."

@minahsignature1:

"I just dey smile like mumu. Na today this single life pain me pass.

Prudent Gabriel, Peterson Okopi hold civil wedding

Earlier, Prudent looked stunning as she tied the nuptial knot in a glamorous civil ceremony.

The beautiful celebrity stylist took her marriage vows with her husband and gospel singer Peterson Okopi.

She showed off her white dress which she designed herself for the event, and she shared how she felt getting married.

Source: Legit.ng