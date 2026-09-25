Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel Peterson recalled catching a student performing a ritual inside her academy classroom in the morning

The student was discovered with a red rope, calabash, and feathers at the entrance of the classroom while others slept nearby

Prudent used the disturbing experience to warn fellow business owners to stay prayerful and guard their establishments

Nigerian fashion designer Prudent Gabriel Peterson has left social media stunned after recounting a deeply unsettling incident that occurred inside her fashion academy some years ago.

The designer shared the experience on Thursday, 25 September 2026, describing how a student was discovered performing what appeared to be a ritual at the entrance of her classroom between 2 and 3 am, while other students were asleep.

Reactions as fashion designer Prudent Gabriel shares student's 'Occultic act' at her academy. Photo credit@prudentgabriel

Source: Instagram

What Prudent Gabriel discovered about student

According to Prudent, the student was found bathing at the classroom entrance in the dead of night, with a red rope tied around her waist, alongside a calabash and feathers.

The revelation drew immediate attention online, with many readers questioning the motive behind such an act and expressing shock that it took place within the premises of another person's business.

Prudent did not disclose the student's identity or the exact year the incident occurred, noting only that it happened "few years ago." She framed the post as a cautionary tale rather than an exposé, urging entrepreneurs to remain spiritually vigilant.

"As a business owner be very prayerful," she wrote in her post.

Fashion designer Prudent Gabriel speaks about her student and warns business owners. Photo credit@prudentgabrile

Source: Instagram

Business owners warned to stay alert

The post quickly gained traction, with followers sharing their own experiences of suspicious behaviour they had witnessed in homes and workplaces. Many expressed that the story reinforced their belief that those brought close, whether as employees, students, or tenants, can sometimes harbour harmful intentions.

Here are some reactions from followers:

@kingjudeversion commented:

"Nah today? This one no be news again."

@pemaraccents wrote:

"Gbarada soap"

@that_igboticgirl reacted:

"Wow thats how people go from grace to grass cos you want teach person your job or you bring person close to you."

@brendanukagod__ said:

"Promote your business and do your PR in peace stop cooking up stories"

@enjoymentbuststop shared:

"I once lived in a house where a landlady comes to the front door of her tenant's to pee by 1 or 2am. She was caught."

@iammisjules wrote:

"Someone said nothing is wrong. What do you mean nothing is wrong? Is that her personal business premises? You come to someone else's business to do that why not in your personal business premises? Always supporting nosense"

Prudent Gabriel and hubby dance romantically

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prudent tied the nuptial knot with her partner and gospel singer Peterson. It was an opportunity for the couple to showcase how much they love each other and also display their fashion tastes.

They did not disappoint as they created a lovely atmosphere during their wedding in gorgeous traditional outfits.

Source: Legit.ng