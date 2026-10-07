Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe shared a video revealing she is ready for a fresh look and invited hair vendors to pitch for her business

Judy Austin, Yul Edochie's second wife who recently launched a hair business, quickly responded to Mercy Aigbe's open call

Judy Austin's response drew mixed reactions online, with some criticising her for using the moment to promote her business

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has put hair vendors on notice, announcing she is ready for a brand new look and inviting them to compete for her patronage via her comment section.

In the selfie-style video shared on Wednesday, October 7, Aigbe spoke directly to her followers in a candid, humorous tone; she made clear that none of the wigs on display were doing it for her anymore, including some she had borrowed from fellow actress Emilia.

Mercy Aigbe called on hair vendors to help create a fresh look. Credit: realmercyaigbe/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

"I need a new look because I'm getting a new look. I'm tired," she said, urging hair vendors to drop their details in the comments, promising to patronise the first vendor to respond.

Judy Austin steps forward

The call quickly attracted attention from an unexpected corner. Actress and businesswoman Judy Austin, known as Yul Edochie's second wife and who recently ventured into the hair business, was among the first to respond to Aigbe's open invitation.

Judy Austin wrote: "got you mami❤️"

While several other hair vendors also flooded the comment section with their pitches, it was Judy Austin's response that grabbed the most attention online, given her celebrity profile and her known personal history within the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Her comment sparked a debate among netizens. Some felt Judy Austin was opportunistically using Mercy Aigbe's platform to push her business, while others defended her right to participate in a public call for vendors just like anyone else.

Reactions trail Judy Austin's response to Mercy Aigbe's call. Credit: realmercyaigbe.

Source: Instagram

Watch Mercy Aigbe's video that sparked reactions below:

Mercy Aigbe shares why she dumped Christianity

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.

She spoke about how religion helped her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage to her husband.

Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one, as she has always been liberal with religion.

Source: Legit.ng