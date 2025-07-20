10+ striking Viking braid styles for men for the perfect rugged look

Viking braid styles for men are bold, masculine, and perfect for achieving a rugged look. Inspired by Norse warriors, the Viking braids encompass a range of styles, including ponytails, shaved back and sides, a Mohawk, undercut, and epic beards. This guide explores some of the best striking Viking braid styles for men for the perfect rugged look.

Key takeaways

Viking braids are a great way for men to achieve a bold, edgy and rugged style that stands out from regular hairstyles.

that stands out from regular hairstyles. They often convey a strong, fearless, and confident vibe.

Viking braids can be styled in various ways, such as with ponytails, buns, or undercuts .

. This hairstyle was inspired by Norse warriors.

Adding details like shaved sides, beads, or multiple braids can make the style even more unique.

Striking Viking braid styles for men

When it comes to stylish looks for men, the Viking braids are a popular trend that combines edginess with a rugged appeal. Inspired by historic Nordic warriors, these hairstyles offer a range of bold and modern masculine options. Below are some of the Viking braid styles for men to consider.

1. Classic Viking Mohawk

The Viking Mohawk is one of the classic Nordic warrior hairstyle that was used to evoke fear in enemies. The sides of the head are shaved or cut short, while the hair in the middle is braided straight back like a Mohawk. This cool braided hairstyle gives a strong warrior look and works best with medium to long hair.

2. Viking braids for long hair

Long hair Viking braids are a powerful and classic style that looks great on men with longer hair. The hair is divided into sections and braided down, sometimes into one thick braid or several smaller ones. You can also add beads or wraps to make it look even more like a true Viking warrior.

3. Short Viking braids

Short Viking braids are a great option for men with shorter hair who still want a bold, rugged style. The hair is divided into small sections and braided close to the scalp, often in straight lines going backwards. These braids are neat, easy to manage, and give off a strong, warrior-like look. You can also pair them with an undercut or shaved sides for an even cooler effect.

4. Single braid

A single Viking braid is a simple yet powerful hairstyle perfect for men with medium to long hair. The hair is gathered and braided into one thick braid, usually starting from the top or back of the head. It is easy to do and keeps the hair neat.

5. Viking side braids

The Viking side braid is a cool and stylish look where small braids are made on one side of the head, while the rest of the hair stays loose or tied back. This style works well with both short and long hair and is easy to match with other styles like buns or ponytails.

6. Viking undercut

Viking undercut braids are a cool hairstyle where the sides of your head are shaved, and only the top hair is braided. You can make one, two, or more braids at the top. The shaved sides make the braids stand out.

7. Ragnar braids

Ragnar braids are inspired by the famous Viking character Ragnar Lothbrok from the TV show Vikings. This style features multiple tight braids going from the front to the back of the head, often paired with shaved or closely trimmed sides.

8. Long brown Viking braids

Long brown Viking braids are thick, neat braids made from long brown hair. They hang down the back or sides and give a strong, warrior vibe. You can add beads or rings to make them look more Viking-inspired.

9. Cornrow Vikings braids

Cornrow Viking braids are small, tight braids that stick close to the skin on your head. They go in straight lines or cool patterns. These cornrow braids can be worn with shaved sides or combined with longer braids at the back. It is neat, strong, and great for a bold style.

10. Creative Viking braids

Creative Viking braids mix cool styles in one look. You can twist, braid, or tie hair in fun ways, like Mohawks, zigzags or ponytails. Add beads, rings, or coloured strings to make it stand out. This style is bold, fun, and full of warrior vibes.

11. Straight back Viking braids

Straight back Viking braids are tight, neat braids that run straight from the front to the back of the head. They are clean and sit close to the scalp. These straight back braids work well with long hair and look great with a beard or shaved sides.

12. Viking braids with a bun

Viking braids with a bun involve braiding the sides or top of your hair tightly and neatly, then pulling the rest into a bun at the back or top of your head. It is great for long hair and easy to wear for both casual and informal looks.

13. Top-only Viking braids

This hairstyle features shaved or faded sides and back, leaving only the top section of hair. The top is then braided into two or three neat braids going straight back. It is a low-maintenance hairstyle and gives off a fierce warrior vibe.

14. Tied and braided tail

This Viking braid style features multiple tight braids on the top and sides of the head, all pulled together into a single ponytail or braid at the back. The sides may be faded or neatly trimmed. It is a cool and bold hairstyle that is easy to manage.

15. Dreaded Viking braids

Dreaded Viking braids are thick, rope-like braids that look wild and strong. The hair is twisted or locked into long strands, sometimes with beads or leather wraps. It is a bold and rugged hairstyle that blends the power of Viking tradition with the strength and texture of dreadlocks. It is also one of the Viking braids for men with beards.

16. Viking braids with beads

Viking braids with beads are a stylish and unique hairstyle where the hair is braided and decorated with small metal or wooden beads. The braids can be thick or thin, and the beads are added along the braid or at the ends.

Do Viking braids have meaning?

Viking braids often showed strength, bravery, and a warrior’s status in their culture.

How long do Viking braids last for guys?

Viking braids for guys can last anywhere from a few days to two weeks, depending on hair type, how tight the braids are, and how well they are cared for.

What types of braids did Vikings wear?

Vikings wore different types of braids, including single long braids, multiple small braids, and side braids. Some styles had shaved or faded sides, while others were mixed with ponytails or tied at the back.

What is the name of the Viking braid for men?

Viking braids for men are often called warrior braids, Nordic braids, or Viking Mohawks, depending on the style and features like shaved sides or beads.

Viking braids for men offer a rugged and stylish look and can be adapted to different hair lengths and textures. Whether you choose a single braid, multiple braids, ponytails, shaved sides, a Mohawk, or an undercut, these bold styles help you channel the strength and spirit of Viking warriors.

