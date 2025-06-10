Skit maker Nons Miraj emerged as the winner of the best dressed at fashion designer Veekee James' 30th birthday party

Nons Miraj won the grand prize ahead of the likes of Osas Ighodaro, Iyabo Ojo, Liquorose, among other top stars who showed up at Veekee James' party

The video showing the moment Veekee James presented a monetary gift to Nons Miraj following her win

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James continues to trend on social media over videos from her 30th birthday celebration, which took place in Lagos on Monday, June 9, as a recent clip showing who emerged as the winner of the best dressed at the event recently surfaced online.

As expected, Veekee James' party turned out to be a display of fashion, style and glamour among Nigerian top celebrities Osas Ighodaro, Liqourose, Iyabo Ojo, Peller, Jarvis, and others who showed up at the lavish event.

Veekee James at 30: Nons Miraj Beats Iyabo Ojo, Osas Ighodaro, Others to Win N1m for Best Dressed

However, Nigerian skit maker Chinonso Ukah, better known as Nons Miraj, stood out with her outfit as she emerged the best-dressed at Veekee James’ 30th birthday party.

Celebrity designer Mai Atafo and veteran actress Eucharia Anunobi declared Nons Miraj the winner.

A video also captured the moment the skit maker proudly received her N1 million naira prize gift from the celebrant.

In a statement, Veekee James said,

"When I asked my guests to overdress but I didn't expect this level of overdress."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James made headlines over her birthday cake, said to be 20 feet (6.1 metres) tall and consisting of 30 tiers, to represent her new age.

The baker also noted that the baking had been ongoing for the past 18 hours, trying to pull it off for Veekee's big day.

The video capturing the moment Veekee James presented best dressed prize to skit maker Nons Miraj is below:

Reactions as Nons Miraj wins best dressed

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens opposed the emergence of Nons Miraj as best dressed at Veekee James' party. Read the comments below:

iamfaithie_o commented:

"She for kuku give papaya na."

gbemi_123 said:

"Papaya is the best dress. Her dress is beautiful."

layemi22 commented:

"I’m not a fan of papaya o, but this win Ehn, na she get am!"

demii89 reacted:

"Queen mother and Papaya ex did it more for me ,God bless everyone who also put in the work,they are beautiful and served."

i_amkissgbemi said:

"Wait do they pick best dressed at birthday party Plenty things Dey wey i never do."

ewamide_worlds commented:

"Papaya is the best yen yen yen yen make una carry the money give am now."

ghina_rhay said:

"Papaya was dressed for a carnival!! Mom’s flowing gown is giving dinner party which is what it is."

Veekee James' husband celebrates her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James' husband, Femi Atere, celebrated the love of his life as she marked a milestone.

Femi flooded his social media timelines with some interesting clips of him and his wife as she clocked 30.

He also captioned the post sweetly and described their love in the most incredible way.

