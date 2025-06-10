Content creator Deacon Famous has offered an apology to fashion designer Veekee James on her 30th birthday

Deacon Famous, who shared a series of pictures of Veekee James on his social media pages, stated that he was not her enemy

The content creator disclosed he has realised his mistake, stirring reactions from fans and followers

Popular skit maker and content creator Deacon Famous, whose real name is Udaya Awesome Chidiebere, caused a buzz with his unreserved apology to fashion designer Veekee James on her 30th birthday.

Amid the videos capturing the fun moments from Veekee James' star-studded party, Deacon Famous chose to reconcile with the designer.

Deacon Famous, who recently tied the knot, had made unpleasant comments about Veekee James' over-publicised wedding with her husband, Femi Atere.

The content creator in a social media post on Tuesday, June 10, acknowledged he had wronged the fashion designer, with what he described as dark humour.

He added that he has realised the impact of his mistake, expressing his desire for him and Veekee James to let go of the past.

"Happy 30th Birthday Veekee James, I know I wronged you (which was meant to be a joke but came off as a dark humor) and I take the blame again for it. Nothing bad was intended but I have come to realize the impact of my mistake and I apologize again. On this special day, I wish we make peace and let go of the past as we grow in grace. I wish above all things that you prosper and be in good health of body and mind, I pray for the peace of the Lord to dwell in your home forever. Just know I’m not your enemy, the Devil is. Happy 3rd floor Veekee," he wrote.

The social media post of Deacon Famous apologising to Veekee James is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that skit maker Nons Miraj emerged as the winner of the best dressed at Veekee James' 30th birthday celebration.

Reactions trail Deacon Famous apology

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the content creator's post as fans appealed to Veekee James to let go of the past. Read the comments below:

eddie_nuel commented:

"So glad you did this deacon, she was dragged so badly on a day so special for her, felt bad for her, happy birthday veeeekee."

harryfaithg said:

"Nice one sir... nothing b the thing... Happy blessed birthday Mrs Atere."

unigue.ego said:

"What an open apology from a MAN .... Hmmmmm this is amazing @deacon_famous God bless you... Oya @veekee_james let it slide baby girl."

maryudaya143 wrote:

"As humans, we make mistakes because we are not perfect but you have done very well Famous. Na Man you be. I respect you always @veekeejames_official."

miraokingz8 said:

"You did well Nwokeoma.. nobody is perfect , @veekee_james he has realized his mistakes, Biko in the spirit of your birthday please forgive.. happy birthday vee."

Deacon Famous speaks on unfollowing Ekene Umenwa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the skit maker shot down rumours that he took action against actress Ekene Umenwa because of his wife.

Deacon Famous made this known while responding to a fan who asked whether he unfollowed Umenwa because of his wife.

He responded by suggesting that there was more to his actions against his now-former bestie.

