The buzz around the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards witnessed another iconic fashion statement from Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo

This is not the first time Nana Akua Addo has turned heads at the prominent awards show held annually

But this year, she upped her game with a sizzling tech-infused ensemble, and Legit.ng had the opportunity to discuss with her on her drive to make bold statements via fashion

Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo made another striking fashion statement at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), this time fusing creativity with glamour.

Addo, noted for her memorable red carpet appearances, previously made headlines in 2024 with a ₦16.5 million 3D-printed gown. This year, she raised the bar with a dazzling, tech-infused costume that shimmered throughout the night — a look she boldly tagged as 'fashion meets technology'.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on the red carpet, Addo expressed her passion for elevating African fashion on the global stage.

“I just want to make Africa proud,” she said. “tI hink it’s time for African fashion.

"It is a great thing to be a Western African woman. It's not even about Ghana or Nigeria. It's about using fashion to have a voice. I think I have been able to do that. I am Ghanaian, and I am in Nigeria now, but I can proudly say I am a household name. It's so fantastic to use fashion as a tool, as a voice and to be able to speak as a woman through fashion."

The actress-turned-style icon emphasised her commitment to treating every red carpet like a global runway.

She stated her endearment for the Nigerian fashion market and likened the prominent AMVCA show to walking the Met Gala.

“Coming to the Nigerian red carpet, I treat it like coming to the Met Gala,” she said. “I’m not waiting to be called to the Met before I bring my A-game. This is home.”

Addo also highlighted the necessity of starting in West Africa, hailing the region as a thriving hub of creativity.

“Starting from West Africa is the best way to have the home support. I think we are doing it,” she added, hinting that international fashion heavyweights like Anna Wintour may already be watching.

When asked about potential Nollywood collaborations, Addo mentioned some top Nigerian actors and filmmakers.

“So many of them — to be honest, so many are my friends, from Funke Akindele to Toyin Abraham.”

Nana Akua Addo has continued to stand out in the fashion industry as she creates a meeting point for art, technology and advocacy. The Ghanaian star uses the red carpet to convey cultural liberation and African pride.

