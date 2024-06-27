Fashion illustrator Mimi Okeren has come a long way in the industry and his works have been worn by several celebs

His desire to design clothes was inspired by his mother whom he watched as a child and took her footsteps

In this chat with Legit.ng, he spoke about how he has been able to grow his brand as a styl;ist, illustrator, and designer

Nigerian fashion stylist, Mimi Okeren, loves to look good and has created a career from it by making his clients look dazzling with his creative designs.

Stylist Mimi Okreren looks stylish in his attire. Image credit: @mimiokeren1

Source: Instagram

He spoke to Legit.ng on how his mother's love for fashion influenced his career. According to him, his mother was very creative in blending outfits and he learnt it from her.

My mother was fashion-conscious - Mimi shares

The talented designer opened up on how his mother could wear the same outfit in different patterns.

He also noted that she does not have a limit to the occasions she slays to as she can gorgeously dress up to a casual event.

"My mum inspired my creativity as an illustrator. I could remember as a young child, she was always selective when it came to her clothes and accessories. She goes all out to be fashionable. Even at causal events, she was still conscious of what she wore. When one million braids hairstyle were in vogue, my mum did three million braids. She can also wear a garment in 10 different ways. One will not know that that was the same outfit. It was natural for her and I believe it was where my love for illustration started."

Mimi shares his different creative sides

The celebrity stylist spoke about how his transcends from being an illustrator to making clothes for his clients. In addition, he also creates styles for other designers to make.

"I think I do all. I am a fashion designer, stylist, and illustrator. I work in three dimensions and I am a very versatile person. I own a fashion house. I have styled different celebs in the past including Mercy Aigbe, Ngozi, among others for different events. Aside making their outfits, I also style their hair and book the makeup artist. As an illustrator, I also get to create styles that other fashion designers make."

Mimi Okeren speaks on Bobrisky's dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mimi had revealed how he felt styling a popular cross-dresser Bobrisky.

Bob's outfit won the Best-Dressed Female award at actress Eniola Ajao's movie Ajakaju premiere, and it caused a buzz on social media.

He also shared how much the dress cost Bobrisky and how he feels about the attention his attire is causing.

Source: Legit.ng