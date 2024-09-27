Corset dresses are trending designs that several women have added to their wardrobe collections in recent times

In this article, Legit.ng checks how corset dresses have been worn in beautiful designs, its challenges, and ways it can be worn conveniently

Fashion illustrator and designer, Mimi Okeren, also lent his voice to the topic as an expert in the field

It has been said that fashion is pain and some people often experience it to look good. Besides, they do not mind the inconveniences as they find ways to manage the situation.

One style trend that has taken the front seat in making ladies express discomfort is corset dresses. While fashion designers like Veekee James have mastered the art of making and wearing comfortable corset dresses, some ladies are still experiencing difficulty in wearing the style with ease.

Legit.ng shall be looking at some women who have experienced challenges in rocking tight corset dresses and those who have worn them with ease.

In a bid to seek ways to rock the outfit effortlessly, fashion illustrator and designer, Mimi Okeren, shared how women can get it right with the trending style.

Veekee, Aba rock corset dresses effortlessly

One celebrity who has mastered wearing corsets and looking dashing in them is fashion designer, Victoria James, aka Veekee James. At events, she has been seen rocking the trending design without struggling to breathe.

Also, a Ghanaian TV host and entrepreneur, Aba Dope, was seen at the wedding of gospel singer, Moses Bliss, rocking a classy traditional outfit made with a corset. Her tiny waist was on display as she moved freely with the beautiful attire.

Juliana, Bimbo struggle in corset outfits

At the Lisabi movie premiere on Wednesday, September 27, 2024, actress Juliana Oloyede, expressed difficulty in breathing properly as she rocked a corset outfit to the event.

She looked gorgeous in the attire which she combined with a 'gele'. However, when she sat, she felt uncomfortable and it appeared that the outfit was disturbing her from breathing freely.

In another case, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Bimbo Ademoye turned up for a movie premiere rocking a traditional outfit that was designed with a corset. Just like Juilana, Bimbo looked uncomfortable in her outfit.

How to wear corsets easily

Sharing from his expertise, fashion illustrator and designer Mimi Okeren advised ladies on some of the things to look out for before joining the fashion trend. He told Legit.ng:

1. Corset is a beautiful trend

The celebrity stylist noted that corset is a beautiful trend, however, he said that it is not for everyone.

"Corset is beautiful, trending, and every woman wants to wear it. As a lady, you need to understand the corset that works for you. If you have a big stomach, you can do a corset but you can add some designs to hide your protruding stomach. That snatch*ed effect is not for everyone especially if you have a big stomach. At this point, stay away from the corset and wear something comfortable."

2. Comfort is important

He also advised that ladies who desire to rock the style should priotise their comfort. In his words:

"You can be fashionable but you have to consider comfort which is your number one priority. Corsets most times require some inches to be taken away from the waist and some ladies want above two inches because they want it to be extremely tight. The more tight the corset, the more your figure will be displayed."

3. Listen to your stylist

The fashion illustrator revealed how some clients prefer to chose styles that do not agree with what their designers feel is the best for them. Hence, he stated that the fashion designer's decision should be taken into consideration.

"Some clients are very stubborn. As a designer, at times I give them ideas but some clients insist they want theirs which is not advisable. In the end, you see them at events struggling and feeling uncomfortable. At times, the boning of the corset would bulge out. It does not make sense."

Speaking on his take on how ladies should wear corsets, he said:

"Ladies should learn to wear what suits their body structure and shape. Corsets may not necessarily make you comfortable but there is a way one can play around it."

Mimi Okeren speaks about Veekee James

