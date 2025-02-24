Ichechi Okonkwo, an entrepreneur and the wife of real estate merchant, Kennedy Okonkwo, turned heads as she held her 40th birthday in Lagos

She had a Disneyland and Nickelodeon-themed party which had several colourful costumes on display

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, also brought in her creative prowess and made a dress for Mrs Okonkwo's birthday party

The deputy group managing director of Nedcomoaks Limited, Ichechi Okonkwo, marked her 40th birthday in a grand style on Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Lagos.

Ichechi Okonkwo slays at her 40th fairy-tale birthday party which had AY and other celebs in attendance. Image credit: @ceooflagos

Source: Instagram

Her friends and family trooped out for her Disneyland and Nickelodeon-themed party which boasted of various colours and artistic outfits.

Ichechi's husband and real estate merchant, Kennedy Okonkwo, described her birthday as a full Netflix production.

She rocked a magnificent pink ball gown for her cocktail in her enchanted garden. According to the 40-year-old, she felt all the magic and thrills, adding that she was living her dreams with her birthday celebration.

Dignitaries at Ichechi Okonkwo's birthday party

Several notable personalities turned up at the birthday party including veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, actor Stan Nze, and filmmaker and comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY.

Entrepreneur Ichechi Okonkwo rocks a pink outfit for her 40th birthday. Image credit: @ceooflagos

Source: Instagram

Also, comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, fashion designers Yomi Casual and Veekee James, and their spouses were in attendance.

See Ichechi's birthday outfit below:

Watch Ichechi's birthday video below:

See the outfit Veekee James made for the celebrant below:

Watch Veekee James and her husband at Ichechi's party:

See E-money and KCee at the birthday birthday below:

Video of Real Warri Pikin, AY, Yomi Casual, and Stan Nze at the party below:

Reactions to Ichechi Okonkwo's 40th birthday

Legit.ng has compiled the comments as Ichechi Okonkwo marked her 40th birthday below:

@nwandossignatureevents commented:

"Fairytale wedding em sorry birthday."

@quinetoflagos stated:

"Yesterday was a Whole Netflix Production."

@regalaccoutreheadpieces commented:

"Super magical.. absolutely breathtaking."

@iamtqueenthediva said:

"The fairytale Queen "

@dr.somebi reacted:

"A full production indeed!!! So so beautiful."

@ayce_delights said:

"There are levels to this party thing."

@jatasiheart noted:

"Fantasy turned to reality."

Veekee James makes magnificent dresses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James had made a name for herself in the industry and she is not a walkover.

Aside from making amazing styles for her clients, she has often flaunted her creative styles which left her fans breathless.

In this article, Legit.ng checked out some of the times the celebrity stylist stunned her fans with her show-stopping outfits.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng