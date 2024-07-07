Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) is not only a brilliant role interpreter, he is also a lover of classy fashion

For his 63rd birthday, he decided to look different and gave his colleagues and fans some Gen Z in his stylish outfits

He rocked three outfits for his special day which got many people mesmerised as he posted them online

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) loves to look good and it was unsurprising that he slayed in three glamorous attire for his 63rd birthday on July 6.

The movie star wore a blue and silver outfit to mark his special day. He complemented his appearance with a necklace, wrist beads, and a luxurious wristwatch.

He also wore black leather attire with a green collar design that gave him a sassy vibe. The Delta state indigene proved age does not limit his fashion taste.

For his third look, he wore a pink fur jacket that gave Gen Zs a run for their money. He blended his attire with blue jeans and white sneakers.

His colleagues and fans loved his outfits and took to his Instagram page to celebrate with him.

See his outfit below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate RMD

Several fans of colleagues of the veteran actor have sent their birthday wishes while hailing his outfits. See some of the comments below:

@ebivick_ark:

"Happy birthday Sir. May your steeze never quench and your aura never die out. God bless you more with a fine age."

@29favored:

"Chai. RMD, your age no show like u look good Sir. Thank God."

@realwarripikin:

"Iron fish."

@ozonnamani:

"Our Daddy, 63rd floor looks so good on you. Happy birthday, my Chief."

@faith__artistry:

"How person go fine like this?"

@elite_strands_:

"Oh he’s taking it! The exact jacket Ayra Starr wore for her performance video for bird sings of money."

@sirr_dq:

"Ose wan wound us with doings today."

