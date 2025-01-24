Fashion designer Veekee James has shown how well she can make a fashion statement in a dazzling green dress

The celebrity stylist showed off her outfit and noted that it could be styled in seven different patterns and she proved it

Veekee James' fans were wowed by her level of creativity and chose which pattern they preferred

Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, became the toast of her fans as she showed them how to wear one of her classy designer dresses in seven different styles.

In a video, she rocked the attire and showed each pattern to the admiration of her fans. The outfit, which extended to her neck, wrists, and feet, had an extended fabric that she used to create the different designs.

Veekee James styles one outfit in seven patterns. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Veekee spread the extra fabric sideways and flipped one part across one side of her shoulders. She then turned the other part of the extra fabric downwards to create the first design. For the second style, she raised the other part that was downward to the other side of her shoulders. Veekee created the third pattern by wrapping the extended fabric across her waist.

Veekee James creates 7 styles with 1 dress

The celebrity stylist made the fourth style by crossing the extra fabric on her shoulders and stretching one part downward. She released the downward part of the extra fabric to her right side, which was her fifth style.

For her sixth style, she lifted the downward part of the extra fabric and folded it neatly across her waist area while the other parts remained on her shoulders. The 29-year-old created her seventh style by wrapping the extra fabric on one side of her shoulders and tying some parts on the right side of her waist.

The designer also combined her attire with a fascinator as she showed off the last style of her dress. Her fans hailed her creative prowess as they chose the style they preferred the most.

Watch Veekee James' video below:

Reactions as Veekee James styles classy dress

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions to video of Veekee James styling one dress in seven different ways.

@rhoryalty:

"Style 3. I don’t like stress."

@style_by_funshy:

"3 & 7 elevated the look."

@theclothesvendor:

"3,5,7 is giving The VJ design/style."

@khloreeen:

"I came to know Wani Fuga through VJ and I must say they eat all the time with their pieces, they’re so distinct and you just know it’s a Wani Fuga’s masterpiece, love it."

@theglobalgifted:

"No favorite really...All slides are giving as it should...Versatility at its peak."

@bestdeluxe_ng:

"Let’s forget about the style pls and concentrate on your beauty. You’re too too beautiful."

@be_encouragd:

"Knot it to the back like a bow or belt. Style 10."

5 times Veekee James made magnificent outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James knows her worth and she regularly makes her fans proud with her incredible designs.

She is an embodiment of creativity and goes the extra mile to ensure that she meets her clients' specifications

The award-winning celebrity stylist has made a name for herself in the industry and Legit.ng checks out some of the times she left her fans awestruck with her magnificent styles.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng