A singer Natalie Okri lady has shared the reasons she stopped wearing wigs and she advised women to do so.

She noted that she avoided wigs because they cause poverty, bring bad luck, and are sacrificed to other gods, demons, and deities.

According to Natalie, some Asian women cut their hair for the deity with the mindset that they have dropped their bad luck.

The artiste noted that these women's hair is sold to black women as wigs and human hair. Hence, when the ladies buy and wear the hair, they attract bad luck.

Singer discourages the wearing of wigs

Natalie stated that the wearing of wigs and human hair causes spiritual issues because the hair has been sacrificed to idols.

She added that the Bible frowns against worshipping idols. Therefore, as Christians, one should be spiritually guided.

Watch Natalie's video below:

Reactions as singer discourages wigs, human hair

Legit.ng has compiled some comments as singer Natalie Okri shares the reasons she does not wear wigs below:

@kymlid said:

"What of second-hand clothes cz I don't see much difference."

@og_dyva noted:

"Greater is He that's in me. Even the roads we ply, the clothes we wear, groceries we buy, we do not know what had been done over them that's why we as Christians should always deploy our tools of prophetic Dominion."

@tarmarnycc stated:

"The price told me that the hair was demonic to my pockets."

@mokel_apparels said:

"But all d celeb wearing it haven't gone broke yet, ur mindset."

@niniolasco reacted:

"The thing is we are not in control of what happens outside control!! If we are to look at things from that perspective we will never get anything! So pray over everything! Do you even know the origin of the “make up” you are wearing? No! So, just pray."

@misschykelly reacted:

"I would get constant headaches wearing them. I stopped because I knew it was spiritual."

@mimi_blueprint commented:

"1 Peter 3:3-4 ESV. Do not let your adorning be external—the braiding of hair and the putting on of gold jewelry, or the clothing you wear— but let your adorning be the hidden person of the heart with the imperishable beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which in God's sight is very precious."

