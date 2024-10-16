A lady has revealed that she stopped having nightmares and spiritual attacks after abandoning her wigs and makeup

In a video on TikTok, she stated that she realised that she was idolising herself after listening to a message

Many people who came across the video encouraged the lady and shared their similar experiences

A lady claimed her nightmares stopped after she ditched her makeup and wigs.

According to her, she stopped using the items after realising she was idolising herself.

Lady trashes wigs and makeup. Photo: @erica_ngcobo

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @erica_ngcobo, the lady showcased her makeup bags and wig collections.

She also showed where she put the items in a trash bag.

The lady said:

“I would leave the house without praying. But never without makeup n jewelry.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's video

Many people who came across the video encouraged the lady and shared their similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@ellaivy99 said:

"Abeg weighbill am come my side."

@the_realbimbo said:

"abeg you fif send am come my side??? God has not said anything to me yet."

@zee said:

"To make yourself beautiful, it's not a problem; problem is when we start to idolize them. Go and read Esther 2:12."

@Busisiwe said:

"The holy spirit convicted me last year with short dresses and skirts, tight pants and weaves i no longer wear all that. so i think the more closer to Christ you get the holy spirit convicts."

@Yomide said:

"Send them to me ok."

@Mrs M said:

"My problem is that people are repenting but our churches are not ready to preach this message. So people are doing this with no one to help them through the journey. It’s hard without support."

@ni_mie26 said:

:Even people from the Bible wore ornaments abi.The hair care,if Mary didn’t take care of her hair how will use that hair to dab Jesus feet."

Read more related stories on makeup

Lady makes artificial eyelashes using human hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful black lady stirred massive reactions online after showing off her artificial eyelashes.

In a video making the rounds online, the lady used very long strands of hair to form artificial eyelashes.

The lady's actions didn't sit well with social media users, who slammed her in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng