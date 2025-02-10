American rapper Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake was taken to new levels at the Super Bowl Halftime performance

The Canadian rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Serena Williams, crip walked on the main stage as Kendrick Lamar performed the diss track, Not Like Us

Videos of Serena Williams’ dance moves at the Super Bowl trended on social media and raised a series of reactions

American rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime show took several fans by surprise after Serena Williams made an appearance on stage.

The Compton rapper got the 43-year-old tennis star from the same town, to crip-walk on stage as he performed his diss track for Drake, Not Like Us.

Serena Williams, who is Drake’s ex-girlfriend, wore a blue mini-skirt, jacket and matching sneakers as she crip walked to ‘Not Like Us’, a move that sent social media into a frenzy.

Netizens react as Serena Williams crip-walks at Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show. Photos: Getty images, @champagnepapi / IG

Source: Getty Images

Recall that Drake had fired shots at Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian after she got married to the Reddit co-founder in 2017.

After the Super Bowl halftime crip-walk video went viral, several netizens took to social media to drop their hot takes with many of them talking about making sure not to have a beef with Kendrick Lamar. Others were impressed by the tennis star’s dance moves.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Serena Williams' Super Bowl appearance

Read some of their comments gathered from @thespiritualworld below:

Thenotoriousvic__ said:

“They be forgetting she from Compton 😂.”

Sunshineatseven said:

“Serena served without a racket 🙌🏾.”

Kelsey.barrymua wrote:

“People who love Kendrick understand the thought behind everything he does, its endless. Serena crip walked at Wimbledon in 2012 and then now on worldwide TV during Kendrick Lamar's performance. Not only was his performance about dissing Drake who harassed Serena for years, but his performance was about calling out the BS. Thats why he ended with “TV off”.”

Nyei wrote:

“Drake about to sue literally everybody.”

Yvonnedollface commented:

“she got her lick back ! drake started it with her she finished it 👏🏾 night yall.”

Calculatedopulence said:

“Bringing out Drake’s ex to crip walk at his expense is the pettiest thing I’ve seen in a minute. I know he slow sliding down a wall!”

Iwantmer said:

“It’s funny because she dated Drake 😂😂 now she is dancing to a diss track of him 😂.”

J.lm_ wrote:

“Drake screaming , crying , & throwing up rn.”

_wavemakings said:

“She fine asf see them legs😂.”

Drake disses Kendrick Lamar

In 2024, Legit.ng reported that Drake set social media ablaze after his track Push Ups was leaked. The rapper reportedly took a shot at various rappers, including Kendrick Lamar and Rick Ross.

Many people were excited to interpret Drake's words in the song Push Ups, Drop, and Give Me 50. They were even more excited when one of the rappers referenced in the diss track, Rick Ross replied.

X was a blaze after netizens heard Drake's song Push Ups, where he took aim at various rappers, including Kendrick, Rick Ross, Future, Metro Booming and The Weeknd. Listen to the track by clicking here.

