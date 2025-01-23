Looking good is part of the brand of many Nigerian celebs, however, some of them have taken it to another level

Be it corporate or traditional outfits, entertainers have mastered the art of making fashion statements effortlessly

Legit.ng takes a look at some male celebrities in Nigeria who have turned heads in Igbo traditional outfits

Traditional outfits, when worn properly, give an outstanding look and makes one a cynosure of eyes. It is not an everyday outfit; hence, people go the extra length to ensure that they deliver some fashion goals.

Legit.ng checks out how Nigerian entertainers have been able to pull off show-stopping vibes with their Igbo traditional attires. Celebs such as Stan Nze, Alex Ekubo, Yul Edochie, among others, have shown how classy they can appear with their cultural outfits.

1. Stan Nze rocks elegant Igbo outfit

Nollywood actor Stan Nze has proven over the years that aside from interpreting movie roles, he can also give his fans some style inspirations. He wore a white Igbo outfit, made by @amydiddyy, which comprised of a magnificent shirt and trousers.

His wine-coloured hat and red coral bead redefined his cultural outfit and made his colleagues and fans share their thoughts about his look. Many people described him as Mazi while others admitted that he exuded royalty.

Some of the celebs who hailed Stan Nze's Igbo cultural outfit were Rachel Okonkwo, Nancy Isime, Neon Adejo, and Mary Igwe, among others.

2. Alex Ekubo dazzles in Igbo attire

38-year-old movie star Alex Ekubo looked ravishing as he rocked an Igbo cultural outfit made by Emmy Kris Fashion. His red hat and classy walking stick gave him away and wowed his fans.

After he shared his photos on his Instagram page, a fan @zitamerie_ spoke fondly about the Igbo tribe and said that the tribe is very beautiful. In her words:

"If I wasn’t Igbo, I’d be very jealous, everything about that tribe is just very beautiful."

3. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu looks dapper in Igbo attire

Presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gave some fashion goals as he slayed in an Igbo outfit designed by @deco_d29. The 42-year-old father of two said that his look was inspired by his 83-year-old father Chief Obi. Uchendu.

The media personality, who is popular for hosting the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, often impresses his fans with his top-notch fashion taste. His hosting skills have also been commended by many.

His Igbo attire was a blend of a white shirt and trousers, black cap and shoes, and a combination of black and red coral beads.

4. Zubby Michael rocks breathtaking Igbo outfit

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael gave his fans something to talk about as he wore an Igbo traditional outfit. His white attire and red coral bead on his neck and wrist were enough for him to get accolades from his fans.

The movie star, who is notable for depicting action roles, hyped himself in his dialect as he shared his photo on social media.

A fan @michaelwalker73 was impressed with Zubby's outfit and he commented:

"Clear road for the great Michael. Oga for the boys keep shining and keep moving. Much love.

5. Yul Edochie trends over his Igbo outfit

Nollywood star Yul Edochie might have been involved in some controversies, however, it did not take away his dress sense. The actor made the news after he wore an Igbo outfit and rubbed a white substance underneath his eyes, giving him the vibe of a herbalist.

He got several negative comments on his Instagram page after he advised his fans to embrace their root. Yul captioned his post:

"Know your roots. And never forget it. The power of the African man lies in his roots."

Often, he trends with his family after he decided to marry a second wife Judy Austin in 2022. Since then, he has been enmeshed in several controversies.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu glows in English, Hausa outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had given his fans some style inspiration as he hosted the final edition of the BBNaija reality show.

He rocked a gorgeous suit and a traditional outfit which exuded opulence as he crowned the winner of the season nine edition of the show.

The media personality noted that he wore 28 caps to represent the housemates in this year's edition, and he rocked one cap for himself.

