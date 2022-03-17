Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, is unarguably one of the most stylish men in the Nollywood industry

The movie star, has over the years, proven to be a boss of his own when it comes to rocking stylish pieces

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some memorable times the stylish celebrity pulled off sleek looks in suits

When it comes to stylish men in Nollywood, Alexx Ekubo's name easily pops up and a trip to his Instagram page will more than convince you.

The movie star isn't just talented when it comes to character interpretation, but also when it comes to putting together dapper ensembles.

The actor is a boss when it comes to rocking dapper suits. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

Scattered across his social media page are photos of the star in stylish pieces which speaks of how intentional he is with his sense of style.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five times the actor served gentleman vibes in suits.

Check them out below:

Look 1

In this photo, he rocked a plain black well-tailored suit with a pair of sleek leather shoes.

He brought an edge to the look with a gold and black print shirt worn underneath his jackets.

Look 2

In this second photo, the actor came through with the 'Peaky Blinders' vibe in this ensemble.

Here, he opted for a black shirt which he wore underneath a basic black suit.

Adding to pizzazz to the look, he added a vibrant red long coat over his shoulders and accessorised with aa walking stick and some sleek black shoes.

Look 3

In this monochrome look, he rocked a black suit, sporting a white cravat.

He accessorised with some suave sunshades and leather shoes.

Look 4

Here, the actor added a bit of a twist to the conventional suit look.

In this photo taken for Netflix, he rocked a white shirt underneath a black suit and draped an Isiagu fabric over one of his shoulders, complementing the look with a cute bowtie.

Look 5

In this photo, Ekubo came through with the monochrome vibes, rocking an all-red ensemble.

He sported a red turtleneck top underneath the red two-piece suit.

When it comes to rocking dapper suits, Alexx Ekubo is undeniably a boss!

