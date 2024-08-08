Fashion is relative and presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has proven that regardless of what he wears, his fans will always admire him

Nigerian presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has warmed his way into the hearts of many people with his impeccable dress sense.

Beyond his outward appearance, the father of two is a talented show host whose gift has paved the way for him. He now dines with the creme de la creme of the society as he hones his skill.

While some Nigerians speak about his ability to host events, others are also admiring he dresses to kill as he turns up for such glamorous occasions.

Ebuka has become the face of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show having hosted the show in the past years. It is paramount to note that he was also a housemate in the show in 2006.

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the times the presenter has turned heads with his remarkable outfits at events.

1. Ebuka goes stylish with Agbada

The presenter got his fans drooling over him as he rocked a stylish blue Agbada which was bereft of the excessive arm fabric.

He wore the traditional outfit over grey trousers, and he combined it with a cap that matched his Agbada.

The fashionista wore black shoes to complement his looks for the first eviction show of the ninth edition of the BBNaija show on Sunday, August 4.

2. Ebuka rocks Igo-themed outfit

The fashionista cannot be caught 'un-fresh' and he proved this during the opening ceremony of the BBNaija season nine show on August 28.

He wore a black Igbo traditional outfit that was stylishly designed with gold patterns. The attire comprised of a top and a trouser which gave him a dapper look.

The presenter combined the attire with a matching cap, black shoes, and dark glasses which showed he was ready for the party.

3. Ebuka looks lovely in his Chivido outfit

The BBnaija presenter looked dapper as he turned up for the wedding of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife Chioma.

Ebuka wore a blue Igbo-themed outfit which he blended with black shoes and his signature dark glasses. He did not disappoint his fans as he hosted the glamorous occasion for the Afrobeats singer.

4. Ebuka rocks black magnificent attire

The style icon showed his swags as he turned up for the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024) in May.

He wore a black jacket with blue polka dots and black trousers. The father of two slayed in his gleaming black shoes and dark shoes as he gave different angles of his outfit during his photoshoot session.

5. Ebuka turns head in pilot-themed outfit

The 42-year-old looked magnificent as he anchored an event in honor of Air Peace and was hosted by the managing director of Fidelity Bank, Dr. Nnkea Onyeali-Ikpe.

Ebuka wore a pilot-themed outfit with yellow stripes on the wrist of his dark fabric. He wore his jacket over his white long-sleeve and black tie.

He also rocked black shoes and as usual, his dark glasses. Several of his colleagues and fans were pleased with his attire and they made palatable comments about it.

