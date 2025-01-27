Fashion designer Yomi Casual celebrated his 40th birthday amid pomp and pageantry in Victoria Island, Lagos, on January 26, 2025

It was a fun moment to unwind and rejoice with the celebrant, who had his family, friends, and associates in attendance

Some of the celebrities who made a fashion statement at the event were Ayo AY Makun, May Edochie, E-Money, and KCee, among others

Nigerian fashion designer Omoniyi Yomi Makun, aka Yomi Casual, was a cynosure of eyes as he celebrated his 40th birthday in style in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday 26, 2025.

The stylist, who clocked 40 on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, and shared how grateful he was for how far God has brought him. At his party, his wife Grace and children were present at the glamorous event, which had black as its theme colour.

Comedian and filmmaker Ayo 'AY' Makun, the older brother of Yomi Casual, was present at the party rocking an elegant suit. He was excited and sprayed the celebrant some naira notes on the floor, which disturbed netizens.

Influencer and estranged wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, May Edochie, looked ravishing in her outfit. In the video, she flaunted her beautiful face before the camera, which got her fans mesmerised.

Celebs at Yomi Casual's 40th birthday

Actor IK Ogbonna looked classy as he graced the occasion in his breathtaking black suit. His fans commended his top-notch dress sense as he entered the event hall. Socialite and billionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo and his brother and singer Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee, looked daunting as they climbed the stage to celebrate with Yomi Makun.

Actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Alexandra Asogwa, aka Alex Unusual, also graced the occasion. The celebrant, his wife, and children looked adorable in their magnificent outfits as they danced to the admiration of their fans.

Watch Yomi Casual's video below:

Reactions to guests at Yomi Casual's birthday party

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as celebrities stormed the fashion designer's 40th birthday below:

@dodotiti69 commented:

"May Edochie makes heads turn, so pretty and gorgeous for her age. Glad she had a sense of self, if not we no go see her again after the nasty divorce."

@mhiz_mharia reacted:

"May is an example of woman loving yourself first. She loves her self first, not minding the haters."

@dansworld962 stated:

"This Kcee na confirm bolo, asin. Small pikin in man body. He lacks sense of dressing and lack the basic. Which kind yeye hair e put for head after 40 o."

@west_wire_231 said:

"You no see where you supposed to spray money, na why you dey throw am for floor."

@sirwilliams00 reacted:

"EFCC is watching."

@maami_yaya commented:

"AY, which nonsense be this na? Why are you stepping on currency? No matter how rich una be, abeg show some respect. The simplest thing to do would have been to put a collection basket there or whatever. This just diminished your steeze. All of una. Haba! Upon all the campaign against doing this? What positive example are you all depicting? Abeg make una clear.

AY Celebrates Yomi Casual's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yomi Casual celebrated his birthday and flooded his page with lovely pictures and a birthday message.

His older brother, comedian AY also gushed about Yomi, who he described as smart, handsome, and outstanding.

Aside from AY, popular Nigerian celebrities including Yomi Casual’s wife Grace Makun took to social media to celebrate him.

